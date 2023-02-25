Cardi B Is Serving Her Time And Serving The Timeline With Daily Community Service Selfies

By
Kelsey Weekman
BuzzFeed News Reporter

On Cardi B’s Twitter, you’ll find daily outfit inspiration and a casual PSA campaign about the consequences of violating the law. 

The rapper has been sharing community service selfies since January as she completes a 15-day sentence after pleading guilty to charges related to a 2018 strip club brawl in Queens.

"My brains are burning from waking up early, community service then studio….but I did the crime," Cardi B tweeted Friday. "I only have myself to blame.” 

My brains are burning from waking up early ,community service then studio….but I did the crime “I only have myself to blame”

The day before, she tweeted a similar message, paired with another mix of sweatpants, designer shoes, and extremely long nails.

Community service ….I have to do a lot of hours today and I’m very sleepy ……..YOU DO THE CRIME YOU DO THE TIME!!!!!

Same for Wednesday. And Tuesday. Cardi B might be the most interesting fashion-slash-crime blogger since that Instagram account documented Anna Delvey’s courtroom looks. Her fans have been here for it. 

On my way to serve some community service time …..DONT COMMIT CRIMES!

Day whatever the fuck of community service……….Obey the law !!!!

“my girl said she’s literally SERVING the community,” a Twitter user replied

“We literally will break so many laws for you. We want to do the time,” wrote the official Arizona Iced Tea account.

Cardi B tweeted Saturday that community service has been the "best thing that has happened" to her.

Community service has been the best thing that has happened to me. Almost like a spiritual journey because sometimes I leave these centers in tears .Those people that we leave behind they just need somebody to talk and a lil push and YOU might be able to change their life forever

"Those people that we leave behind they just need somebody to talk and a lil push," she wrote. "And YOU might be able to change their life forever".

The full range of Cardi B’s community service activities isn’t clear. But on Jan. 20, the rapper said on Instagram Live that as part of her community service, she had gone to a home for veterans, where she had learned a lot about the difficulties that they face.

“A lot of them suffer from PTSD and a lot of them suffer from drug abuse because they’re trying to escape all the things that they went through,” she said. 

There was, of course, an outfit selfie on Twitter that day.

Cardi B emotionally takes to instagram live to speak on her experiences with US Veterans during community service. ♥️

A video of Cardi B posted on Saturday appears to show the rapper dancing along to one of her own verses while reporting for community service. 

Some people criticized her attitude in the dance video and accused her of not taking her community service seriously. 

Second day of community service……Obey the law

“Celebrities really get to have things their way huh,” one Twitter user wrote. “Why isn’t she picking up trash ? Give her jail time she thinks this is a joke,” another commented

Cardi B failed to complete the 15 days of community service in the original time frame given to her, but in January, a judge gave her an extension that ends March 1. Her lawyer told the New York Post in mid-January that the rapper is constantly doing “community service” by speaking at events and donating money to her former middle school in the Bronx. 

In September 2022, she received the community service sentence after she pleaded guilty to one count of third-degree assault and a charge of reckless endangerment in the second degree. Two sisters who worked at a strip club accused Cardi B of attacking them with bottles and chairs following accusations that they’d had sex with her husband, rapper Offset. 

“Part of growing up and maturing is being accountable for your actions,” Cardi B said in a statement to BuzzFeed News at the time. That day, she also tweeted photos of herself in court with the caption “Puuuurrrrrr.”

By admitting to her mistakes and keeping her audience updated on her journey to justice, Cardi B is serving her time, the timeline, and her community all at once. 

Cardi B at community service 😂

