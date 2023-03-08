Influencer Brittany Dawn’s Trial Has Been Postponed While The State Tries To Find Out What Happened To Over $1 Million In Her PayPal Transactions

In a March 1 hearing for the case, Holian asked Judge Monica Purdy to sanction the defense, claiming they had “attempted to obscure the truth.” Holian argued that David had not provided enough information about Davis’s finances, had failed to properly identify her customers, and did not provide enough information about the products she sold.

Though the defense submitted more than 52,000 pages of documents during discovery for the case, the documents were disorganized and many of them were duplicated, which required “time intensive” interpretation by the state, Holian said.

The state argued the documents it did receive don’t account for 90% of the payments made to the PayPal attached to Davis’s fitness company’s website, bdawnfit.com. The account has received at least $1.5 million since it was opened, the state claims, which is significantly more than the $169,736 the defense accounted for in discovery.

Davis’s defense attorney, McLean, claimed during the hearing that the defense had handed over everything they have access to. He said two witnesses told the state in their depositions that a web hosting company lost the server containing the information the state is seeking. He added that many emails were deleted or not preserved, and that Davis lost access to her PayPal account. He asserted the defense had given the state all of the necessary login information to check for themselves.

"They have everything that our client has at this point," McLean said during Friday’s hearing. "We believe this is maybe a stunt to receive a continuance."

As a result of all this missing information, Holian asked the judge to bar Davis from testifying that she had provided personalized coaching to most clients. But Purdy wouldn’t go that far: She only restricted the defense from producing documents during the trial that have not yet been disclosed.

In response, the state asked on March 3 to delay the trial by at least three months, claiming that its case will “suffer substantial prejudice” if it can’t spend more time seeking information about Davis’s business transactions. When the state previously requested a continuance in January, the judge denied it, saying the two parties failed to mediate in time.

The judge has not yet addressed this new motion to push back the trial date — although the fact that the trial did not begin on Monday does seem to indicate the motion is being considered.