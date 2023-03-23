Fitness-Turned-Christianity Influencer Brittany Dawn Just Addressed Her Upcoming Trial For The First Time

Brittany Dawn Davis, a former fitness influencer who is being sued by the state of Texas for alleged deceptive business practices, addressed her impending jury trial for the first time on the debut episode of her podcast.

“I’m walking through a pretty massive lawsuit,” Davis said. “But the craziest thing is that it doesn’t have power over me.”

Davis’s trial was scheduled to begin on March 6 in Dallas County Court, but has been delayed until at least May 15.

“I am literally weeks away from my trial date, praise God,” Davis said on the podcast, although it’s unclear when the show was recorded. “I have never felt so ready in my life.”