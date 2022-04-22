The Potential Dangers Of The Himbo Food Influencer

This is an excerpt from Please Like Me, BuzzFeed News’ newsletter about how influencers are battling for your attention. You can sign up here.

Part of the original appeal of the Bon Appétit Test Kitchen videos, for me anyway, was that even the most decorated chefs experiment and struggle to crack the perfect recipe for homemade pizza rolls sometimes.

But there’s a difference between burning a crust and perhaps putting your audience at risk of contracting a harmful bacteria, which some food experts argue that Brad Leone, host of the cooking series It’s Alive on BA’s YouTube channel, has done.

Though many of the BA Test Kitchen chefs dabble in food experimentation, Leone's work with raw meat and fermentation comes with more of a health risk than others. Even the name, It's Alive, positions Leone as an eccentric scientist who just so happens to work in a kitchen instead of a lab, and since 2016, millions of people have tuned in to see his beloved handsome goofball persona.

In February 2021, Bon Appétit removed a Leone video about seafood canning after viewers warned of a possible botulism risk. “I apologize and if you did see the recent it’s alive episode — please don’t water bath your cans,” he wrote on Instagram at the time. “I Apologize again and will do better as a teacher and student of food.” He joked about botulism in a June 2017 video, saying “no one has gotten botulism since 1920. That might be wrong.” (An editor’s note in a text overlay confirmed that he was, indeed, wrong.) Now, experts say they fear the same threat is present in the “Brad Makes Pastrami” video from April 4, where Leone says he wants to “experiment” with curing meat “naturally.”