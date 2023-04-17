Twitter Took Down A Video Of “Beef” Actor David Choe Seemingly Describing Raping A Massage Therapist

After a video of David Choe seemingly describing raping a woman went viral on Twitter last week, the Beef actor filed a copyright claim and got the podcast footage taken down over the weekend.

Choe, a graffiti artist who is prominently featured in the popular series from Netflix and A24, faced online backlash after journalist Aura Bogado posted a video from a 2014 podcast in which he appeared to explicitly describe sexually assaulting a massage therapist.

On DVDASA, a podcast he cohosted with Asa Akira, he called himself a “successful rapist.” He told a graphic story about masturbating during a massage and forcing the massage therapist to perform oral sex on him.