Balenciaga Apologized For A Photo Shoot That Included Kids Holding Bears In BDSM Gear And People Are Not Having It

Conservative commentators were quick to sound the alarm on Monday, accusing the company of platforming “groomers,” sexualizing children, and producing “child pornography.” Some Twitter users pointed out “demonic” elements, like blacked-out eyes and the name of the demon “Baal.”

Right-wing personalities were also quick to use the Balanciaga photos to make anti-trans and anti-gay remarks. On Fox News, Tucker Carlson said he thought the ad was part of a larger trend of “adults crossing the line…into deep involvement with the sexuality of children,” adding a hateful comment about trans children. In a tweet, Ben Shapiro tied the ads to the presence of BDSM gear at Pride parades.

The anti-LGBTQ reaction on right-wing media to the Balenciaga campaign comes after months of focus by conservative media on dismantling LGBTQ rights. It also comes just days after someone stormed into a gay club in Colorado Springs on Saturday night, shooting and killing five people and injuring another 18. The incident is being investigated as a hate crime. Two of the dead were trans.

As the backlash against Balenciaga continued, the company’s apology directly condemned the content of the ads and detailed the brand’s plans to investigate how they came to be. Many of the 130,000 tweets about Balenciaga that have been posted in the past few days show that people don’t think the apology is good enough, however.

“Balenciaga is very much cancelled in my eyes, I don’t care what explanation they come up with. don’t mess with children,” one Twitter user wrote on Tuesday.