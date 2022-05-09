Avan Jogia From “Victorious” Has A New Poetry Substack And He Doesn’t Care If You Think It’s Cringe

Like so many artsy soft boys before him, Victorious actor Avan Jogia recently launched an email newsletter for personal essays and poetry.

In a Zoom interview with BuzzFeed News about his new Substack, launched in late March and called Typing W/ Feeling, Jogia said he doesn’t care if audiences think the project is cringe.

“Cringe is something measured by somebody else,” he said, casually strumming his guitar throughout the interview. “When you've done stuff that people might consider cringe, there's sort of a freedom that comes on the other end of that, where you're just like, Oh, I don't care.”

Or as he wrote in his latest newsletter: “they think I’m laughing at them, and I get embarrassed. You can’t correct that kind of nuanced social interaction.”