A YA Author’s Success Story Has Been Causing Drama On TikTok

Alex Aster, the latest author to reap the fortunes of TikTok success, briefly united BookTok in skepticism when users questioned whether the book (and Aster’s own personal life) are as juicy as advertised.

The 27-year-old made her debut as an author in 2020 with a middle-grade novel called Curse of the Night Witch. She went viral on BookTok in March 2021 with a pitch for a YA novel called Lightlark.

“Would you read a book about a cursed island that only appears once every 100 years to host a game that gives the six rules of the realm a chance to break their curses,” she said in the post. “To survive, Isla Crown must lie, cheat, and betray — even as love complicates everything.”