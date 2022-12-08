People Have Raised Serious Concerns About The AI Art App That’s All Over Your Instagram Feed

This week Instagram is swarming with artsy illustrations of your friends suddenly looking like a watercolor painting from the Impressionist movement or a character from a new Marvel film. But as people share digital portraits of themselves created with the app Lensa, some experts have raised concerns about data privacy, artist rights, and how the app seems preoccupied with giving huge boobs to every woman who uses it.

The app, created by photo-editing tech company Prisma Labs, uses artificial intelligence and photos uploaded by the user to generate unique images based on their likeness. You’ve gotta pay up front — $7.99 for 50 pictures, up from $3.99 just a few days ago. But it’s not the rarity of having to pay to participate in a meme that has people worried.

Here are some of the reasons why people are concerned about the impact AI art generators might have on users and artists.

Uploading your photos to Lensa gives the company access to your face data

As with many of the photo-altering apps that have gone viral in recent years, users are concerned about how much data Lensa retains about them once they submit their photos.