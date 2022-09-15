People With ADHD Are Struggling To Get Adderall Amid A Shortage And TikTok Stigma Is Not Helping

The reason behind the shortage is multipronged. A spokesperson for Teva Pharmaceuticals, the largest Adderall manufacturer in the US, told Bloomberg News that packaging issues at one manufacturing facility could disrupt production until the fall. The company did not respond to a request for comment from BuzzFeed News.

Adderall prescriptions increased from 3 million per month in September 2019 (at the start of the reported shortage) to 3.5 million in December 2020, according to a report from Healthcare data company IQVIA, cited by multiple media articles. Plus, the Drug Enforcement Administration decreased how much Adderall can be sold in the US per year from 50,000 kilograms (in 2016) to 41,2000 kilograms (in 2022) because it said the medicine was being abused for cognitive enhancement and recreation, according to a 2022 Los Angeles magazine report.

These changes have created a nightmare situation for those who need it.

In a statement to Bloomberg, a Teva Pharmaceuticals spokesperson attributed increased demand for Adderall to a rise in mental telehealth providers. Companies such as Cerebral, which became popular during the pandemic as an alternative to in-office therapy visits, marketed themselves as providing easier access to ADHD medication — but faced widespread criticism for overprescription, underqualified staff who offer diagnoses too quickly, and misleading social media ads about diagnosis that led some pharmacies to reject prescriptions from the mental health provider. Cerebral announced it would stop prescribing Adderall in May 2022.

However, for many people, getting an ADHD diagnosis from an in-person doctor often came with long waiting periods and emotionally intense appointments. Telehealth presented a way around those difficulties, but some medical experts have condemned virtual practices for diagnosing ADHD and providing medication too quickly. Patients, though, are grateful for finally being able to access care.

“There are a lot of providers, startups, and conversations online that focus more on the profitability, misuse, and danger of Adderall use than the life-changing consequences of losing access to something so important,” Dylan Austin, a writer who was diagnosed with ADHD at the beginning of the pandemic, told BuzzFeed News.

In addition to telehealth access and an increase in distractions from at-home work and education, the boom of pandemic ADHD diagnoses is also credited to a spike in TikTok posts about the condition. With more information about the condition readily available, more people were able to recognize it in themselves, foster community, and talk openly about their struggles. But misinformation about ADHD symptoms spread just as rapidly on TikTok, and according to Mashable, played a role in trivializing the condition by making it seem like a social media trend.

It doesn’t help that the drugs used to manage ADHD symptoms are so stigmatized, either. Adderall and other stimulants have a high potential for abuse and addiction, which can make doctors more reluctant to prescribe them. Even when people have a prescription, increased demand across the country has clashed with DEA-imposed limits on Adderall production, making it hard to get.