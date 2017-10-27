Kelly Clarkson Isn't Afraid To Get Political In the lead-up to her album release, the Texas native has been voicing her liberal opinions while other white stars from red states stay silent. Twitter

Kevin Mazur / Getty Images Kelly Clarkson performs songs from her new album Meaning of Life at The Rainbow Room on Sept. 6 in New York City.

Kevin Winter / Kevin Winter/ImageDirect Kelly Clarkson (center) is embraced by Idol contestants after winning American Idol in 2002.

Kelly Clarkson first came to the public’s attention as a spunky 20-year-old cocktail waitress from Burleson, Texas, who just wanted to sing. In the intro for her American Idol audition, Clarkson chats with a frosted-tipped Ryan Seacrest, wearing a denim shirt she made out of a pair of pants. Before belting out a verse of Madonna’s “Express Yourself” for the judges, she responds to their small talk with a “Cool beans.” She’s gregarious, thrilled to be there, and in seconds has somehow switched spots with Randy and is sitting behind the judge's desk. It’s a stunt that works. She’s believable, relatable, and she gets her golden ticket to Hollywood. “She had that kind of spunky Texas personality very much intact, and it gave people an authentic feeling that was easy to root for,” says Richard Rushfield, who covered American Idol for the Los Angeles Times and wrote the book American Idol: The Untold Story. [Editor’s note: Rushfield also worked for BuzzFeed News from 2012 to 2013.] Viewers liked Clarkson on Idol — she was never at risk for elimination by being in the bottom three — but most of the initial buzz was around fan favorites Justin Guarini, Nikki McKibbin, and Tamyra Gray. “Four or five weeks before the finale, no one was talking about Kelly Clarkson,” Rushfield says. “So it ended up being this kind of beautiful underdog story: The farm girl from Texas upset this glossy pretty boy and anointed winner.” Clarkson eventually won the popular vote in the finale with 58%. Her winners’ performance of “A Moment Like This” was classic, unfiltered Clarkson. Overcome with emotion, she let out happy squeals and could barely sing the lines, apologizing into the mic. But even though the contestants’ inexperience was part of the inherent appeal of Idol, Clarkson — like her peers in future seasons, Carrie Underwood and Jennifer Hudson — had more professional experience than the producers let on. After high school graduation, Clarkson produced a demo and sent it to record labels. She was offered a couple of recording contracts, but none to her liking, and even moved to Los Angeles to try to make it big. She failed, and returned to Burleson, but she wasn’t naive about how the music industry worked. That’s likely part of why Clarkson’s been able to survive in a volatile industry since winning Idol, while many of her fellow finalists have not. (Of the 42 American Idol finalists, only 14 have been on tour in the last three years, and only 19 have produced new music since 2013.)

screenshot / Via YouTube Clarkson in the 2004 "Since U Been Gone" music video.

Rick Diamond / Getty Images Kelly Clarkson (left) and Jason Aldean (right) perform during the 2013 CMA Music Festival in Nashville, June 2013.

Staying moderate, for any person, much less a celebrity, is becoming more and more difficult.

Clarkson’s political awakening comes at an interesting time for white female celebrities, many of whom have stayed strategically silent as the country becomes more polarized. While having a political opinion seems almost like a requirement for pop stars in 2017 — Katy Perry, Beyoncé, Lady Gaga, Rihanna, and Nicki Minaj all announced their support for Hillary Clinton during the 2016 campaign — white female celebrities with more conservative fanbases have been noticeably quiet. And because white women in particular as a group are divided politically (53% of white women voted for Trump), there’s extra incentive for the celebs who appeal to that fanbase to keep their views to themselves. As Anne Helen Petersen argued earlier this year, the country’s polarization has made a white female celebrity’s political role much less clear, and a little more fraught. It’s difficult to get firm stats on who Kelly Clarkson’s fanbase is; both Spotify and Atlantic Records (Clarkson’s label) did not respond to multiple requests for data. But recently, Julie Greenwald, cohead of Atlantic Records, told Variety that the streaming numbers for Clarkson’s single “Love So Soft” surprised her because “It was down the middle, men and women. By the way, I would have bet the house that it was going to be all women.” On a purely anecdotal basis, past concerts where I have seen Clarkson live certainly tended to skew heavily white and female. Clarkson has a lot of fans, and it’s likely that most of them don’t fit into a single demographic bracket. But Clarkson lives in Nashville, the heart of modern country music and a Republican stronghold. She has been nominated for six Country Music Awards and has identified in the past — as a “Republican at heart,” and a “Texas girl” — aligning her public image with categories of Americans whose politics may no longer match her own. Clarkson ignored her Twitter critic’s reference to the Dixie Chicks, but their experience is certainly a haunting one for white female musicians with conservative fanbases. In 2003, just at the beginning of Clarkson’s career, the Dixie Chicks’ Natalie Maines criticized President George W. Bush’s invasion of Iraq and the band was immediately ostracized from the country music community. Their music was pulled off country stations, fans disowned them, and soon after they went on a six-year hiatus. “Really? I was a fan. Deleting all your songs off my iPod,” a former fan wrote on Twitter after Clarkson endorsed Hillary Clinton in July 2016. "Getting rid of your music as I was once a fan," another wrote. Clarkson tweeted back after her endorsement backlash, saying, "If u don't agree w/me about voting4 @HillaryClinton thats okay but instead of attempting 2shame/insult me, just go ur own way #FleetwoodMac.”

John Moore / Getty Images President Barack Obama (left) greets Clarkson (right) after performing during the presidential inauguration on Jan. 21, 2013.

I spoke with 15 of Clarkson’s fans to try to gauge how her more political statements might influence their feelings toward her. “I was a little nervous when she started getting political, because I don’t really agree with some of her opinions,” says Bailey Mason, a 32-year-old Clarkson fan from Birmingham, Alabama, who identifies a moderate and voted for Trump. “Honestly, I miss the old Kelly. I don’t really think she needs to be commenting on this stuff.” But Clarkson’s fans span both sides of the aisle, and those who identify as liberal say they are glad Clarkson was speaking up. Fans more in the middle, like Theresa Duncan from Indianapolis (who says she’s not registered with either party), says that even if she didn’t agree with Clarkson, that wouldn’t “change [the fact that] she's an amazing talented powerhouse vocalist.” It’s worth noting that perhaps Clarkson has been able to be politically outspoken without major backlash because she’s not constant tabloid fodder the way Taylor Swift, Beyoncé, or Rihanna are. When a massive, politically alienating event occurs, Clarkson is not the celebrity everyone anxiously awaits comments from. And Clarkson’s approach when she does address controversial topics tends to be diplomatic. In the midst of Kesha’s battle with Dr. Luke, she tweeted "Trying 2 not say anything since I can't say anything nice about a person ... so this is me not talking about Dr. Luke." Even her tweet mocking the president wasn’t a direct endorsement of the protests against police brutality; rather, she agrees that the players should be allowed to do it. (Of course, the freedom to take that moderate position is a privilege she has, as a white woman, that is not available to everyone.) “It doesn’t matter to me at all if Kelly shares my beliefs. I don’t look to artists for that,” says Karen Howells, a 40-year-old Kelly Clarkson fan and a self-identified Democrat. “I think what I love the most is that she seems to be the same person all the time. She isn’t putting on a façade.” And on her new album, Clarkson gives a hint of what this newly honed autonomy and outspokenness could look like in musical form. It’s not quite a political manifesto — the 14 songs are still largely about self-empowerment, love, and broken hearts. But Meaning of Life is more soulful, more emotional than anything Clarkson’s ever produced. She still has those full, octave-jumping belts, but there’s none of the light-rock sound that defined her earlier career. The album seems more in line with what Clarkson says she’s always wanted: a sound more akin to black soul singers like her idol, Aretha Franklin. It took a long time to find the label support and artistic freedom to do that; over 13 years, Clarkson had to produce seven albums to fulfill her contract with RCA and Clive Davis (signed when she won American Idol). Throughout her career, though, Clarkson has shown that remaining authentic to herself and her beliefs is more important to her than money. Now with Atlantic Records, Clarkson told Rolling Stone she’s proud that her album “doesn’t really sound like anything on the radio.” It’s not yet clear what effect her political outspokenness will have on her career, but in all likelihood, Kelly Clarkson will continue to make herself heard. ●

Kelsey McKinney is a writer in Washington, D.C.

