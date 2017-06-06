BuzzFeed News

Come Here, Let's Cry About "The Leftovers" Finale Together

Nothing was answered. Everything was answered. And then I cried like a baby for two days straight.

By Keely Flaherty

Keely Flaherty

Posted on June 6, 2017, at 6:13 p.m. ET

The Leftovers series finale aired this past Sunday, and I am still crying about how heartbreaking/hopeful/perfect it was. So we're gonna talk about it.

HBO

Carrie Coon (Nora) was amazing, just mail her the Emmy now.

HBO

Actually, just mail Christopher Eccleston (Matt) his Emmy in the same package to save on shipping costs.

HBO

Oh, and the wedding speech. My heart.

HBO
But the thing we really need to talk about is Justin Theroux's Face and how, over the course of the finale, it conveyed every human emotion on the spectrum.

BuzzFeed / HBO

He displayed the entire spectrum in his FIRST SCENE ALONE, when Kevin showed up at Nora's door and saw her for the first time in years.

HBO

And when Kevin sees Nora walk in at the wedding he was sure she wouldn't come to, his Face did this:

HBO

Then she sat down, and his Face did this:

HBO
When he explained to Nora why he never remarried after so many years, his Face did many exquisite things:

HBO

And when they danced, my god, THE FACE:

HBO

But this all pales, PALES, in comparison to everything Justin Theroux's Face did when he gave Nora his big speech about searching for her all these years:

HBO

Come on:

HBO
Come ONNNN:

HBO

Just focus on that Face:

HBO

Great, good talk, time to go cry for another two days.

HBO
