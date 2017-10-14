BuzzFeed News

Reporting To You

There's A Maybe-Heartbreaking Detail In The New "Stranger Things 2" Trailer

Arts & Entertainment

There's A Maybe-Heartbreaking Detail In The New "Stranger Things 2" Trailer

*cranks amp up to ELEVEN*

By Keely Flaherty

Headshot of Keely Flaherty

Keely Flaherty

BuzzFeed News Reporter

Posted on October 13, 2017, at 8:07 p.m. ET

In case you hadn't heard, the final trailer for Stranger Things 2 premiered today and it basically confirmed that Eleven is back.

Netflix

And though we don't have any details on how our girl escaped the Upside Down, the trailer might have offered us a big ol' clue as to what this season holds for her story arc.

Netflix

Remember Episode 3 of Season 1, after Will disappeared, Hopper went to the library to research the Hawkins National Laboratory? And had that awkward run-in with Marissa the librarian, who he 100% ghosted?

Netflix

He also found old newspaper articles about Terry Ives, who sued the evil Dr. Martin Brenner (aka Eleven's "Papa") after she claimed he took her daughter, Jane.

Netflix
ADVERTISEMENT

Fast forward to Episode 6, and Hopper's investigation led him (and Joyce) to Terry's house, where she lived with her sister, Becky. Remember? It was all sorts of awkward. Terry just sat there in her Victorian era nightgown and didn't speak.

Netflix

Becky explained that Terry hadn't spoken in five years, on account of the trauma she suffered after becoming involved in a drug-fueled experimental study during college.

The study, MK Ultra, was a paid program in which subjects where given psychedelics and then put in sensory-deprivation isolation tanks (like the one Eleven uses to focus her powers in Season 1) to extend the boundaries of the mind.
Netflix

The study, MK Ultra, was a paid program in which subjects where given psychedelics and then put in sensory-deprivation isolation tanks (like the one Eleven uses to focus her powers in Season 1) to extend the boundaries of the mind.

However, Terry didn't know when she participated in the study that she was pregnant. She claimed that her child was born with special abilities and taken by the government. The authorities claimed Terry had miscarried in her third trimester and the child, Jane, was dead.

Hopper, as always, knew better.
Netflix

Hopper, as always, knew better.

Then we saw flashbacks of Eleven using her abilities, confirming that Jane is alive and actually Eleven.

Netflix
ADVERTISEMENT

Meanwhile, Terry's spent the past 12 years going insane waiting for her kid to come back.

Netflix

Now, notice the doorway of the Ives house as Hopper and Joyce leave.

Netflix

Now, let's take a look at where Eleven is standing in the new Season 2 trailer.

Netflix

It's the same house!!!!!!!!!

There are some differences but it&#x27;s definitely the same house. The drawings on the wall have moved but they&#x27;re the same, the wall hangings haven&#x27;t moved, and both the tables are still there.
Netflix

There are some differences but it's definitely the same house. The drawings on the wall have moved but they're the same, the wall hangings haven't moved, and both the tables are still there.

ADVERTISEMENT

We also see a quick shot of what looks like a flashback of Terry being experimented on during her MK Ultra days.

Netflix

So, does this mean Eleven's at least going to find out who her mom is this season? Or maybe even be reunited with her and finally find a real home?

Netflix

Doesn't look like it, but it's fun to dream.

Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
Netflix
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT