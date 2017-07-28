BuzzFeed News

The Actor Who Plays The Terrifying "It" Clown Is Actually Super Hot

Look upon his beautiful face and be comforted.

By Keely Flaherty

Posted on July 28, 2017, at 10:47 a.m. ET

Perhaps you saw the first trailer for the upcoming remake of Stephen King's It and thought, Hard pass.

New Line Cinema

Perhaps you saw the second trailer for the upcoming remake of Stephen King's It and thought, Even harder pass.

New Line Cinema

And perhaps it's all because of the fucking terrifying entity that is Pennywise, that murderous ginger clown who RUINS EVERYTHING WITH HIS PARTLY OBSCURED CLOWN FACE.

Maybe he's so terrifying that the trailers alone have left you PARALYZED BY FEAR.

New Line Cinema
Well, guess what? Things are gonna be OK. Pennywise is actually super hot IRL, because this is the gorgeous muffin who plays him:

David M. Benett / Getty Images

His name is Bill Skarsgård and he's 26 years old.

Mark Sagliocco / Getty Images

You may recognize him from 2012's Anna Karenina or 2016's Allegiant, and you can catch him in Atomic Blonde.

Yes, Skarsgård — as in, he's actor Alexander Skarsgård's little brother.

Jamie Mccarthy / Getty Images

So instead of thinking about Pennywise grabbing your ankles as you get out into bed tonight, think about how incredibly good-looking the Skarsgård clan is:

Michael Kovac / Getty Images, Neilson Barnard
Banish all thoughts of Pennywise's waiting behind your closed shower curtain, and focus on how effortlessly Bill can pull off a plaid button-down:

Matt Carr / Getty Images

When you're worried Pennywise might appear as you turn off the lights, remember this pic of Bill in his shades, which is really almost NSFW:

Gilbert Carrasquillo / GC Images

Don't think of Pennywise's horrific, snaggle-toothed grin — think of Bill's sweet smile:

Mark Sagliocco / Getty Images

Don't think of that evil sewer clown — think of this gorgeous land muffin:

Albert L. Ortega / Getty Images

It's all gonna be fine. FIXED IT:

New Line Cinema / David M. Benett / Getty Images
