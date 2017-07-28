Look upon his beautiful face and be comforted.

And perhaps it's all because of the fucking terrifying entity that is Pennywise, that murderous ginger clown who RUINS EVERYTHING WITH HIS PARTLY OBSCURED CLOWN FACE.

Maybe he's so terrifying that the trailers alone have left you PARALYZED BY FEAR.

Well, guess what? Things are gonna be OK. Pennywise is actually super hot IRL, because this is the gorgeous muffin who plays him:

You may recognize him from 2012's Anna Karenina or 2016's Allegiant , and you can catch him in Atomic Blonde .

His name is Bill Skarsgård and he's 26 years old.

So instead of thinking about Pennywise grabbing your ankles as you get out into bed tonight, think about how incredibly good-looking the Skarsgård clan is: