BuzzFeed News

Reporting To You

Shailene Woodley And Sam Claflin Are Starring In A New Movie About Getting Lost At Sea

news

Shailene Woodley And Sam Claflin Are Starring In A New Movie About Getting Lost At Sea

Everything about the ocean is terrifying.

By Keely Flaherty

Headshot of Keely Flaherty

Keely Flaherty

BuzzFeed Staff

Posted on March 14, 2018, at 3:54 p.m. ET

Here's the good news: Shailene Woodley and Sam Claflin are starring in a new movie together based on a true story. It's called Adrift, and it chronicles the real-life story of couple Tami Oldham (Woodley) and Richard Sharp (Claflin). It's a romance/action/survival hybrid.

Instagram
View this photo on Instagram
Instagram: @shailenewoodley

Here's the bad news: It looks absolutely terrifying.

View this video on YouTube
youtube.com

In 1983, Oldham and Sharp took a job delivering a yacht from Tahiti to San Diego.

STX Entertainment

Less than three weeks into their journey, they were overcome by Hurricane Raymond. And it looks absolutely terrifying onscreen.

STX Entertainment
ADVERTISEMENT

In the film, Oldham wakes up to find Sharp gravely injured.

STX Entertainment

With Sharp unable to help and no hope for rescue, Oldham must find the strength and determination to save them both.

STX Entertainment

Awww, but also AHHHHHH, ya know?

Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
STX Entertainment

Adrift opens in theaters June 1.

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT