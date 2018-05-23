BuzzFeed News

87 Pictures Of The Marvel Casts Hanging Out And Being Adorable

87 Pictures Of The Marvel Casts Hanging Out And Being Adorable

We don't deserve any of these heroes.

By Keely Flaherty

Posted on May 23, 2018, at 5:04 p.m. ET

1. Steve Rogers and Bruce Banner wearing belts almost as cute as they are:

instagram.com

2. Thor and Spider-Man chillin' on the runway...

instagram.com

3. ...clearly waiting for Iron Man and Captain America to show up:

instagram.com
4. Bruce and Natasha being normies and posing for a selfie:

instagram.com

5. Bruce hug-lifting Loki:

instagram.com

6. Nakia and Okoye looking flawless:

instagram.com

7. Every kind of goal:

instagram.com
8. And Nakia and Valkyrie, still not a flaw to be found:

instagram.com

9. ZERO FLAWS:

instagram.com

10. Dr. Strange getting drilled:

instagram.com

11. The royal siblings of Wakanda pausing for a pic:

instagram.com
12. Vision catching up on some paperwork:

instagram.com

13. Thor fanboying over Star-Lord:

instagram.com

14. M'Baku making a visit to the doctor:

instagram.com

15. Gamora getting her nails dried in a hurry:

instagram.com
16. Nebula putting her face on:

instagram.com

17. And Gamora putting hers on, too:

instagram.com

18. Gamora stealing her sister's lewk:

instagram.com

19. And Nebula getting smeared in KY Jelly so she can get her super tight costume on:

instagram.com
20. Hela and The Grandmaster low-key flirting:

instagram.com

21. Korg and Thor giving Odin a kiss:

instagram.com

22. Bruce getting ready to Hulk out:

instagram.com

23. Cap and Black Widow giving some poor dude a tattoo after he gave them theirs:

Twitter: @ChrisEvans
24. And the rest of the Avengers getting their tattoos, too.

instagram.com

25. Hawkeye and Steve Rogers watching the Patriots win the 2017 Super Bowl together:

Twitter: @ChrisEvans

26. Tony photobombing Bruce, and normal human movie director Joss Whedon:

instagram.com

27. Loki and Hulk having a quick cuddle:

instagram.com
28. Loki hanging out with Nick Fury:

instagram.com

29. Everyone's favorite Asgardian brothers gifting us a throwback:

instagram.com

30. And goofing around with some kids at Lady Cilento Children's Hospital:

instagram.com

31. And sharing what is almost definitely their upcoming album cover:

instagram.com
32. Thor trolling Tony Stark:

instagram.com

33. The original crew, muggin' like pros:

instagram.com

34. T'Challa and Bruce catching some rays:

instagram.com

35. Thor and Hulk taking a casual selfie:

instagram.com
36. Hulk and War Machine toasting to, ya know, avenging and stuff:

instagram.com

37. Even superheroes take awk group photos:

instagram.com

38. Captain Marvel, Loki, and Nick Fury having a secret meeting:

instagram.com

Even though this was technically press for their movie Kong: Skull Island.

39. The Polaroid to end all Polaroids:

instagram.com
40. Gamora and Lil' Gamora cheesin' it up:

instagram.com

Double trouble 🛸 #Gamora

41. Look at this gorgeous cross-movie crew:

instagram.com

42. The Guardians, plus Ant-Man and a tiny Spider-Man in the back:

instagram.com

43. Nakia posing with some fans:

instagram.com
44. And M'Baku posing with some fans:

instagram.com

45. Mantis trying to teach Drax about intimacy:

instagram.com

46. Star-Lord and Mantis on vacation:

instagram.com

Seriously, though, they ran into each other in São Paulo.

47. Gamora and Mantis bonding:

instagram.com
48. And Mantis falling in with the wrong crowd:

instagram.com

49. Yondu showing his softer, pinker side:

instagram.com

50. And posing with some chicken:

instagram.com

51. The Core Four smizing:

instagram.com
52. Lunch with a motley crew:

instagram.com

53. The Marvel women posing in what needs to become the poster for a new Marvel movie:

instagram.com

54. Vision and a hotdog:

instagram.com

55. M'Baku mentoring sweet bb White Wolf:

instagram.com
56. Iron Man considering whether or not he should make out with his synthetic robot child:

instagram.com

57. Queen Ramonda burying the hatchet with the Jabari Tribe:

instagram.com

58. And the Jabari Tribe secretly making new alliances:

instagram.com

59. Cap and a young Killmonger:

instagram.com
60. Nebula and Mantis in their human costumes, posing with their action figures:

instagram.com

61. A rare pic of Tony and Steve actually getting along:

instagram.com

62. Nope, never mind, there are those "but, actually..." fingers:

instagram.com

63. Hulk, Iron Man, and an infrequent Quicksilver sighting:

instagram.com
64. Natasha keeping Tony in his place:

instagram.com

65. The Charlie's Angels reboot we don't really need but wouldn't mind, tbh:

instagram.com

66. A Renaissance painting of heroism:

instagram.com

67. Peter Parker and his father:

instagram.com
68. Peter Parker and his two fathers:

instagram.com

69. Oh, look, most of Peter Parker's family:

instagram.com

70. What a cuuute fam:

instagram.com

71. Happy photobombing Pepper:

instagram.com
72. And, of course, a Pepperony selfie:

instagram.com

73. Nick Fury and Tony Stark take a photo break:

instagram.com

74. Spider-Man in a Bane mask, confusingly:

instagram.com

75. Yondu and Star-Lord finally forget their differences and hug it out:

instagram.com
76. Sweet cinnamon roll Drax takes a lunch break:

instagram.com

77. Blurry Star-Lord in, sweet lord, a muscle tank:

instagram.com

78. Seeing double:

instagram.com

79. Oh no, seeing TRIPLE:

instagram.com
80. Korg and Thor have a spat:

instagram.com

81. Stakar and Yondu have a friendly phone competition:

instagram.com

82. While the Guardians are similarly preoccupied:

instagram.com

83. Bruce and Tony giving us all false hope:

instagram.com
84. Make out, please:

instagram.com

Bros.

85. Make ouuut, please:

instagram.com

86. MAKE OUT ALREADY:

instagram.com

87. And, finally, Thourd:

instagram.com
