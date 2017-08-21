Everyone's Got The Same Question After Last Night's "Game Of Thrones"
We need answers.
This post contains Game of Thrones spoilers. Go away if you're not cool with that.
Maybe you woke up this morning and thought last night's episode of Game of Thrones was a terrible dream.
Alas, it was not. Dany did ride to Jon Snow and co.'s rescue beyond the Wall, and saw the Night King for the first time.
And then she saw him grab a big honkin' ice spear, and kill one of her beloved dragon babies, Viserion. It was horrific.
But what made it even worse was the end of the episode. The undead dragged Viserion's body out of the water, and the Night King RESURRECTED HIM. UNDEAD DRAGON.
Obviously we all have a lot of questions, but one seemed more pressing than the rest: Where did the Night King get all those big-ass chains?
Sure, this is a show about magic and dragons and the undead, but where did he get those CHAINS?
The chains are the real talking point.
Where did a bunch of undead dudes and their emotionally aloof overlord get any chains, let alone such big chains?
Night King, my dude, resources beyond the Wall are limited. Where were you hiding them?
This is some next-level preparation.
Are they undead chains?
What's the deal here?
Did you just pop over to Home Depot?
Cause those aren't your run-of-the-mill chains, ya know? Those are some speciality chains.
And how did you guys attach them?
This is rude on multiple levels.
The truth will come out.
RIP Viserion, you deserved better than those inexplicable chains.
