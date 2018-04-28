Let's Unpack That Wild "Avengers: Infinity War" Ending Together
We're all sad, but there's hope.
This is a post about the end of the movie Avengers: Infinity War. If you don't know the ending already and don't want to, I highly suggest you don't scroll down any more.
OK, so we've all been collectively destroyed by the end of Avengers: Infinity War. So many people are dead. But let's take a step back and examine what the ending actually means in the grand and MARVELous scheme of things:
1. This is clearly the first part of what will be continued in the fourth, untitled Avengers film, which is set to debut in May 2019. So, it isn't over.
2. Chances are that everyone major who died in Thanos's mass murder — a huge chunk of the Avengers crew plus half of the entire universe — will be brought back in Avengers 4.
ADVERTISEMENT
3. How they do that is a little tricky. Obviously, there's a Time Stone. But using that alone likely won't be enough to reverse Thanos's actions, and it certainly won't be enough to defeat him if he still possesses the other Stones.
4. More importantly, there's a Soul Stone.
5. Hopefully not everyone will come back, or the stakes will feel too low going forward.
6. Someone major will probably have to die in the fourth Avengers movie — I'm betting on Tony Stark or Steve Rogers (for real this time).
ADVERTISEMENT
7. When you think about it, this huge, dark twist — one that's been foreshadowed since Tony's chilling vision in Age of Ultron — is pretty necessary to the Avengers franchise.
8. A shake-up like this was bound to happen before Marvel entered Phase 4. It's actually very cool. Eliminating, or at least decentralizing, the Infinity Stones as a main plot point — and possibly killing off a major Avenger — will give us a clean slate.
So, basically, don't be too sad yet. There's hope, my nerds.
-
Contact Keely Flaherty at keely.flaherty@buzzfeed.com.
Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.