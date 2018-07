Be Still My Heart, Kate McKinnon Is Voicing The New Ms. Frizzle In The "Magic School Bus" Remake

Originally titled The Magic School Bus 360° , 26 episodes of the show were slated to begin screening on Netflix in 2016. The show is produced by Scholastic Media.

In case you hadn't heard,a remake has been in the works over at Netflix since 2014.

And in case you hadn't heard, we're being gifted a brand-new Ms. Frizzle — who was originally voiced by the one and only Lily Tomlin.