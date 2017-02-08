BuzzFeed News

Be Still My Heart, Kate McKinnon Is Voicing The New Ms. Frizzle In The "Magic School Bus" Remake

Seatbelts, everyone!

By Keely Flaherty

Posted on February 8, 2017, at 2:32 p.m. ET

In case you hadn't heard,a Magic School Bus remake has been in the works over at Netflix since 2014.

Originally titled The Magic School Bus 360°, 26 episodes of the show were slated to begin screening on Netflix in 2016. The show is produced by Scholastic Media.
Scholastic

And in case you hadn't heard, we're being gifted a brand-new Ms. Frizzle — who was originally voiced by the one and only Lily Tomlin.

Scholastic

Who — oh who — could possibly fill those shoes? Only a young comedic genius named KATE MCKINNON. McKinnon will be voicing Ms. Fiona Frizzle, sister to Tomlin's Ms. Valerie Frizzle.

Scholastic

Yes, it's true. Today, Netflix announced that McKinnon will take on the role in their new series, officially titled Magic School Bus Rides Again.

Scholastic

This is a brand new Friz we can all get behind.

UPDATE

Kate McKinnon is playing Ms. Valerie Frizzle's sister. The language of this post has been updated to reflect this fact.

