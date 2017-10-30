BuzzFeed News

Reporting To You

Here's What The Final Scene In "Stranger Things 2" Means

Arts & Entertainment

Here's What The Final Scene In "Stranger Things 2" Means

*shakes fist at sky* DUFFERRRRRS!

By Keely Flaherty

Headshot of Keely Flaherty

Keely Flaherty

BuzzFeed News Reporter

Posted on October 30, 2017, at 1:09 p.m. ET

If you haven't finished Stranger Things 2 yet, turn back now. Big spoilers ahead.

makeitstranger.com

Phew, my people, that finale was an emotional rollercoaster. And for one brief, shining moment, we got the happy ending for our beloved cast of characters we always wanted. Eleven closed the gate to the Upside Down...

Netflix

...Hopper and Joyce shared a touching moment, a top-of-the-head kiss, and a cigarette...

Netflix

...and we even got real, definitive justice for Barb.

Netflix
ADVERTISEMENT

But most importantly, ELEVEN AND MIKE GOT TO GO TO SNOW BALL TOGETHER.

Netflix

And everything was perfect.

Netflix

But because we can't have nice things, the last shot panned downward, into the dreaded Upside Down, where the Mind Flayer/Shadow Monster hovered above Hawkins Middle School, threatening our beloved gang of misfit tweens.

Netflix

So what does it mean? According to Stranger Things creators, the Duffer Brothers, it means the Shadow Monster/Mind Flayer will be back.

&quot;The idea was to create a villain that could last over multiple season arcs, so it wasn’t intended to be defeated in just this season,&quot; Matt Duffer told BuzzFeed News. &quot;It was something we were hoping could help tie a few seasons, at least, together.&quot;
Netflix

"The idea was to create a villain that could last over multiple season arcs, so it wasn’t intended to be defeated in just this season," Matt Duffer told BuzzFeed News. "It was something we were hoping could help tie a few seasons, at least, together."

ADVERTISEMENT

"The idea is that Eleven has closed the gate to the Upside Down, but the Upside Down is still very much there," Duffer continued. He added they saw it as "a way to end the season in a way that still leaves a lot of mystery and leaves us a place to go moving forward."

&quot;This monster was pushed out of their world, but still exists in its world. So the idea of it hovering over the school was just an image that we thought was a haunting one.&quot;
Netflix

"This monster was pushed out of their world, but still exists in its world. So the idea of it hovering over the school was just an image that we thought was a haunting one."

"We talked about ending with Snow Ball, but it just felt a little neat and tidy, and a little treacly if we ended there without a hint of danger," Duffer added.

*shakes fist at sky* DUFFERRRRRS!

Netflix
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT