Disney Is Resurrecting Scar From "The Lion King"
He did warn us to be prepared, guys.
Let's just get this out of the way: Scar, the most villainous lion in all of Pride Rock, absolutely died in Disney's 1994 animated feature film The Lion King. He was murdered by his own hyena friends, and it was a defining/traumatic moment in every '90s kid's childhood.
But now, thanks to The Lion Guard, an animated Disney Channel/Disney Junior show, Scar is back from the dead. You can get an exclusive sneak peek at his resurrection below.
In the episode, Simba's son, Kion, accidentally brings Scar back to life. His spirit returns in the form of volcano flames.
But Scar is much more than a volcano.
ADVERTISEMENT
This time around David Oyelowo voices Scar, and assures us that he is just as villainous as he used to be.
And he'll even sing on The Lion Guard. His song, "I Have a Plan," is really in keeping with his whole "be prepared" motto from the original movie.
What a showboat.
*prepares for the coup of the century*
-
Contact Keely Flaherty at keely.flaherty@buzzfeed.com.
Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.