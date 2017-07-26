BuzzFeed News

Disney Is Resurrecting Scar From "The Lion King"

He did warn us to be prepared, guys.

By Keely Flaherty

Posted on July 26, 2017, at 12:56 p.m. ET

Let's just get this out of the way: Scar, the most villainous lion in all of Pride Rock, absolutely died in Disney's 1994 animated feature film The Lion King. He was murdered by his own hyena friends, and it was a defining/traumatic moment in every '90s kid's childhood.

Disney

But now, thanks to The Lion Guard, an animated Disney Channel/Disney Junior show, Scar is back from the dead. You can get an exclusive sneak peek at his resurrection below.

Scar will appear in a special extended episode, “The Rise of Scar,” on July 29 at 9 a.m. ET/8 CT on the Disney Channel.

In the episode, Simba's son, Kion, accidentally brings Scar back to life. His spirit returns in the form of volcano flames.

Disney

But Scar is much more than a volcano.

Disney
This time around David Oyelowo voices Scar, and assures us that he is just as villainous as he used to be.

Disney

And he'll even sing on The Lion Guard. His song, "I Have a Plan," is really in keeping with his whole "be prepared" motto from the original movie.

Disney

What a showboat.

Disney

*prepares for the coup of the century*

Disney
