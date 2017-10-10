BuzzFeed News

Reporting To You

Here's A Detail You Probably Missed In The "Last Jedi' Trailer

Arts & Entertainment

Here's A Detail You Probably Missed In The "Last Jedi' Trailer

Get it together, Luke.

By Keely Flaherty

Headshot of Keely Flaherty

Keely Flaherty

BuzzFeed News Reporter

Posted on October 10, 2017, at 6:06 p.m. ET

Gather 'round, my dudes, it's the most wonderful time of the year: STAR WARS TIME.

Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
Disney

By now you've seen the new Last Jedi trailer, and have had some time to come to terms with, ya know, Kylo deciding whether or not to kill his mom...

Disney

...Finn taking on Phasma...

Disney

...and Rey CRACKING THE EARTH OPEN WITH HER MIND.

Disney
ADVERTISEMENT

Wooo, OK. And hopefully you've also had some time to come to terms with Emo Island Luke, the world's most reluctant Jedi mentor.

Disney

Now, remember at the end of Force Awakens, the last thing we saw was Rey holding out Luke's old lightsaber? And he just looked down at it all emo-like?

Disney

In the new trailer, we see him reach out and take it.

Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
Disney

And some eagle-eyed fans noticed that if you look closely, you can see an old wound Luke sustained all the way back in Return of the Jedi.

Disney

During the battle over the Sarlacc outside Jabba's Palace, Luke's prosthetic hand gets shot. And it looks like 30-some years later, he still hasn't gotten it fixed.

Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
Disney / LucasFilm

Such cool attention to detail. But seriously Luke, friendo, practice some self-care and get your hand fixed.

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT