Here Are The Big Jams From "Stranger Things 2"
Pardon me while I cry to Cyndi Lauper forever.
The first season of Stranger Things was fantastic for so many reasons, and one of those reasons was the music. It featured retro earworms by artists like Toto, Jefferson Airplane, the Bangles, Joy Division, and the Clash.
...and the Duffer Brothers already promised us an even better array of popular hits this time around. "There have been some artists who like the show, so we've gotten some really big songs for not extravagant prices. Musicians seem to have responded to the show," Matt Duffer told BuzzFeed News last month.
1. "Whip It" By Devo
2. "Just Another Day" by Oingo Boingo
3. "Talking In Your Sleep" by the Romantics
4. "Rock You Like A Hurricane" by Scorpions
5. "Spooky Movies" by Gary Paxton
6. "Ghostbusters" by Ray Parker, Jr.
7. "Wango Tango" by Ted Nugent
8. "Shout At the Devil" by Mötley Crüe
9. "Islands in the Stream" by Kenny Rogers and Dolly Parton
10. "Monster Mash" by Bobby "Boris" Pickett
11. "Girls on Film" by Duran Duran
13. "Whistle on the River" by the Mercy Brothers
14. "You Don’t Mess Around With Jim" by Jim Croce
15. "The Ghost In You" by the Psychedelic Furs
16. "This is Radio Clash" by the Clash
17. "Scarface (Push It To The Limit)" by Paul Engemann
18. "Try My Love" by Carroll Lloyd
19. "You Ought To Be With Me" by Carl Weathers
20. "Green, Green Grass of Home" by Bobby Bare
21. "That Ole Devil Called Love" by Billie Holiday
22. "Hammer to Fall" by Queen
23. "There’s Frost on the Moon" by Artie Shaw
24. "Blue Bayou" by Roy Orbison
25. "You Better Go Now" by Billie Holiday
26. "Round and Round" by Ratt
27. "Runaway" by Bon Jovi
28. "Back to Nature" by Fad Gadget
29. "The Bank Robbery" by John Carpenter
30. "Dead End Justice" by the Runaways
31. "Whisper To A Scream (Birds Fly)" by the Icicle Works
32. "The Four Horsemen" by Metallica
33. "Should I Stay or Should I Go" by the Clash
34. "The Way We Were" by Barbra Streisand
35. "I Do Believe (I Fell in Love)" by Donna Summer
36. "Rare Bird" by Tangerine Dream
37. "Love is a Battlefield" by Pat Benatar
38. "Jingle Bell Rock" by Bobby Helms
39. "Twist of Fate" by Olivia Newton-John
40. "Time After Time" by Cyndi Lauper
41. "Every Breath You Take" by the Police
