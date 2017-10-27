BuzzFeed News

Here Are The Big Jams From "Stranger Things 2"

Pardon me while I cry to Cyndi Lauper forever.

By Keely Flaherty

Posted on October 27, 2017, at 12:02 p.m. ET

The first season of Stranger Things was fantastic for so many reasons, and one of those reasons was the music. It featured retro earworms by artists like Toto, Jefferson Airplane, the Bangles, Joy Division, and the Clash.

Of course it also relied heavily on the brilliant and haunting original soundtrack by composers Kyle Dixon and Michael Stein. And Stranger Things 2 is no different. We've got brand new original songs from the composers...

...and the Duffer Brothers already promised us an even better array of popular hits this time around. "There have been some artists who like the show, so we've gotten some really big songs for not extravagant prices. Musicians seem to have responded to the show," Matt Duffer told BuzzFeed News last month.

And boyyy did they deliver. Below are the big jams from Stranger Things 2, from Pat Benatar to Metallica to the Police. We couldn't have asked for a better Snow Ball 1984 playlist.

1. "Whip It" By Devo

2. "Just Another Day" by Oingo Boingo

3. "Talking In Your Sleep" by the Romantics

4. "Rock You Like A Hurricane" by Scorpions

5. "Spooky Movies" by Gary Paxton

6. "Ghostbusters" by Ray Parker, Jr.

7. "Wango Tango" by Ted Nugent

8. "Shout At the Devil" by Mötley Crüe

9. "Islands in the Stream" by Kenny Rogers and Dolly Parton

10. "Monster Mash" by Bobby "Boris" Pickett

11. "Girls on Film" by Duran Duran

12. "Outside the Realm" by Big Giant Circles (available to stream here)

13. "Whistle on the River" by the Mercy Brothers

14. "You Don’t Mess Around With Jim" by Jim Croce

15. "The Ghost In You" by the Psychedelic Furs

16. "This is Radio Clash" by the Clash

17. "Scarface (Push It To The Limit)" by Paul Engemann

18. "Try My Love" by Carroll Lloyd

19. "You Ought To Be With Me" by Carl Weathers

20. "Green, Green Grass of Home" by Bobby Bare

21. "That Ole Devil Called Love" by Billie Holiday

22. "Hammer to Fall" by Queen

23. "There’s Frost on the Moon" by Artie Shaw

24. "Blue Bayou" by Roy Orbison

25. "You Better Go Now" by Billie Holiday

26. "Round and Round" by Ratt

27. "Runaway" by Bon Jovi

28. "Back to Nature" by Fad Gadget

29. "The Bank Robbery" by John Carpenter

30. "Dead End Justice" by the Runaways

31. "Whisper To A Scream (Birds Fly)" by the Icicle Works

32. "The Four Horsemen" by Metallica

33. "Should I Stay or Should I Go" by the Clash

34. "The Way We Were" by Barbra Streisand

35. "I Do Believe (I Fell in Love)" by Donna Summer

36. "Rare Bird" by Tangerine Dream

37. "Love is a Battlefield" by Pat Benatar

38. "Jingle Bell Rock" by Bobby Helms

39. "Twist of Fate" by Olivia Newton-John

40. "Time After Time" by Cyndi Lauper

41. "Every Breath You Take" by the Police

