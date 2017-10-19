The First "I, Tonya" Trailer Is Here, And I Can't, Guys, I Can't
Aesthetic: putting out my cigarette with a figure skating blade.
Of course you've heard by now that Margot Robbie is starring as American figure skater Tonya Harding in the upcoming dark comedy I, Tonya.
Yes, you've heard.
Well, sit down, because today we've been gifted with our first teaser trailer for I, Tonya, and ya girl delivers.
The movie, which is based on a series of interviews conducted by screenwriter Steven Rogers, chronicles the skater's life.
From Harding becoming the first American woman to complete a triple axel in competition...
...to her association with the 1994 attack on fellow Olympic competitor Nancy Kerrigan.
We also get first looks at Sebastian Stan as Harding's ex-husband, Jeff Gillooly, and Allison Janney as LaVona Golden, Harding's mother.
Basically, no one's body is ready for this. But we have until Dec. 8 to prepare.
