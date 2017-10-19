BuzzFeed News

The First "I, Tonya" Trailer Is Here, And I Can't, Guys, I Can't

Aesthetic: putting out my cigarette with a figure skating blade.

By Keely Flaherty

Keely Flaherty

Posted on October 19, 2017, at 11:02 a.m. ET

Of course you've heard by now that Margot Robbie is starring as American figure skater Tonya Harding in the upcoming dark comedy I, Tonya.

Yes, you've heard.

Well, sit down, because today we've been gifted with our first teaser trailer for I, Tonya, and ya girl delivers.

View this video on YouTube

The movie, which is based on a series of interviews conducted by screenwriter Steven Rogers, chronicles the skater's life.

Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
Neon / Via youtube.com
From Harding becoming the first American woman to complete a triple axel in competition...

Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
Neon / Via youtube.com

...to her association with the 1994 attack on fellow Olympic competitor Nancy Kerrigan.

Neon / Via youtube.com

We also get first looks at Sebastian Stan as Harding's ex-husband, Jeff Gillooly, and Allison Janney as LaVona Golden, Harding's mother.

Neon / Via youtube.com

Basically, no one's body is ready for this. But we have until Dec. 8 to prepare.

Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
Neon / Via youtube.com

