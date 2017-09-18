BuzzFeed News

The "Stranger Things 2" Soundtrack Is Gonna Be Killer

The "Stranger Things 2" Soundtrack Is Gonna Be Killer

Fetch the synthesizer.

By Keely Flaherty

Posted on September 17, 2017, at 10:48 p.m. ET

Stranger Things is a great show for so many reasons, but one of the biggest reasons is the music. The first season was full of great pop hits by artists like Toto, Jefferson Airplane, The Bangles, Joy Division, and (of course) The Clash.

And as if that wasn't enough, we also got gorgeous, haunting original music by composers Kyle Dixon and Michael Stein. The duo even won this year's Creative Emmy for Outstanding Original Main Title Theme Music.

Well, we've got some great news. BuzzFeed News caught up with Stranger Things creators the Duffer Brothers on the 2017 Emmys red carpet, and they revealed that we are not only getting all new original music this season, but they think it's even better this time around.

The brothers are working with composers Dixon and Stein again, who have composed more than 18 hours of new material. "Their music this season, I think it's even better," Ross Duffer said. "The first season was our first show, and their first time composing, so I think we've figured it out more this season."

We can also expect to hear some pop songs from big names on the Season 2 soundtrack. "There have been some artists who like the show, so we've gotten some really big songs for not extravagant prices. Musicians seem to have responded to the show," Matt Duffer said.

There is one big song the Duffers knew they had to include this season, but they wouldn't reveal what it was. "Yes, there is one song," Ross Duffer said, "But I don't wanna say."

Oct. 27 can truly not come soon enough.

