Adam Scott Is Starring In A New Horror-Comedy About Parenting The Antichrist

Adam Scott Is Starring In A New Horror-Comedy About Parenting The Antichrist

"All kids are dicks, man."

By Keely Flaherty

Posted on August 21, 2017, at 10:01 a.m. ET

Adam Scott is starring in a new horror-comedy movie on Netflix called Little Evil, and we have an exclusive look at the trailer below.

The movie tells the story of Gary (Adam Scott), a normal guy who meets the woman of his dreams, Samantha (Evangeline Lilly).

Donald Faison, Chris D'Elia, Clancy Brown, and Bridget Everett also costar in the film from writer/director Eli Craig, who was also behind 2010's Tucker & Dale vs. Evil.

Sounds perfect, right? Not quite. Samantha's son, Lucas (Owen Atlas), might actually be the Antichrist.

"One of the horror genres that always captivated me was the devil child movies of the '70s and '80s," Craig told BuzzFeed News. "Rosemary's Baby, The Omen, Children of the Corn — I wanted to do a different take on that."

But Craig believes the movie leans more toward "action-comedy" than "horror." "That's one of the cool things about Netflix. [They let] you start to break down some of the genre barriers," he said. "The studios still want to have really clear genres, and Netflix is like, 'Cool, this is a mashup!'"

"Every kid kind of seems like a devil child," Craig said with a laugh. "I have a three-year-old right now who acts like a little dictator. I think the metaphor everyone can understand is we're all raising devil children."

Little Evil premieres on Netflix on Sept. 1.

CORRECTION

Donald Faison's name and the title of the film Tucker & Dale vs. Evil were misstated in a previous version of this post.

