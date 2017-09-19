12 Actors You're Probably About To See Everywhere
Get to know these stars now, people.
The 2017 Toronto International Film Festival was full of breakout performances. Here are some of the names and faces you'll want to remember.
1. McKenna Grace (I, Tonya)
2. Natalie Morales (Battle of the Sexes)
3. Daniela Vega (A Fantastic Woman)
4. Calum Worthy (Bodied)
5. Mamoudou Athie (Unicorn Store)
6. Timothée Chalamet (Call Me By Your Name and Lady Bird)
7. Brooklynn Prince and Valeria Cotto (The Florida Project)
8. Beanie Feldstein (Lady Bird)
9. Simon Russell Beale (The Death of Stalin)
10. Sam Keeley (The Cured)
11. Bel Powley (Mary Shelley)
12. Madison Wolfe (I Kill Giants)
