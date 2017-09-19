Maarten de Boer / BuzzFeed News / Getty Images

Battle of the Sexes left a lot to be desired — it was a challenge to buy Emma Stone as Billie Jean King, to see a very extra Steve Carell in sideburns as Bobby Riggs and not Anchorman's Brick Tamland, and to keep my eyes from rolling at the very glossed-over portrayal of King's lesbianism.

But then there was Natalie Morales. The actor — not the Today show host — first popped on my radar on Parks and Rec and won my heart on the gone-far-too-soon ABC comedy Trophy Wife. She's had arcs on some very other successful TV series, like White Collar, The Newsroom, and Girls, but she hasn't been given a film platform like Battle of the Sexes and seriously, she runs with it.

Her performance as the sarcastic but genuine Rosie Casals, a fellow tennis pro of King's, quietly steals the movie. She nails the nuances of Rosie's clearly coded gayness — Morales herself identifies as queer — and her hilariously dry commentary in the broadcast booth during King and Riggs' big match makes the film's climactic moments all the better. Let this be the role that allows Morales to take the lead. —Jaimie Eitkin