You Can Use Multiple Slurp Juices On An Ape

A lot of y’all don’t get it.

By
Katie Notopoulos
by Katie Notopoulos

BuzzFeed News Reporter

Rare Candy 🚀 NFT MINT SOLD OUT @rarecandyio

a lotta yall still dont get it ape holders can use multiple slurp juices on a single ape so if you have 1 astro ape and 3 slurp juices you can create 3 new apes Tonight's slurp juice mint event is essentially a minting event for both Lab Monkes and Special Forces

Reply Retweet Favorite
Twitter: @rarecandyio

BuzzFeed News is committed to providing clear and useful information about crypto, Web3, and the NFT information that you need to know. That’s why we need to clear up some confusion.

You can use multiple slurp juices on a single ape. That’s right — multiple slurp juices on the same ape.

Let me rephrase.

Let’s say you own only one Astro Ape, but you have, say, three slurp juices. Yes, you can use each slurp juice on that same ape! That means you now have three new apes.

See, the slurp juice mint will mean that you can use your existing apes and basically mint Lab Monkes and Special Forces.

Hope this helps!

Topics in this article

FINCEN FILES

THE INVESTIGATION THAT CHANGED THE BANKING INDUSTRY

A BuzzFeed News investigation, in partnership with the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists, based on thousands of documents the government didn't want you to see.

READ NOW