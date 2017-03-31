You Can Play Ms. Pac-Man In Google Maps
April Fool's came a day early.
Google Maps just released a Ms. Pac-Man game for April Fool's Day.
In 2015, Google offered a similar Maps-based Pac-Man game for April Fool's Day. This one is a little cooler, and also it's MS. Pac-Man, not regular Pac-Man. You can tell by, ya know, her red bow.
To play, make sure your app is updated, then open it and hit the Ms. Pac-Man button on the side.
Then, just run away from the ghost thingees while chomping up little balls. You know, play Ms. Pac-Man —but in Google Maps. Enjoy.
