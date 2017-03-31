BuzzFeed News

You Can Play Ms. Pac-Man In Google Maps

tech

April Fool's came a day early.

By Katie Notopoulos

Posted on March 31, 2017, at 1:50 p.m. ET

Google Maps just released a Ms. Pac-Man game for April Fool's Day.

In 2015, Google offered a similar Maps-based Pac-Man game for April Fool's Day. This one is a little cooler, and also it's MS. Pac-Man, not regular Pac-Man. You can tell by, ya know, her red bow.

To play, make sure your app is updated, then open it and hit the Ms. Pac-Man button on the side.

Then, just run away from the ghost thingees while chomping up little balls. You know, play Ms. Pac-Man —but in Google Maps. Enjoy.

  • Picture of Katie Notopoulos

    Katie Notopoulos is a senior editor for BuzzFeed News and is based in New York. Notopoulos writes about tech and internet culture and is cohost of the Internet Explorer podcast.

    Contact Katie Notopoulos at katie@buzzfeed.com.

    Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.

