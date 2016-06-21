You Can Now Share Live Streams On Tumblr

Tumblr

Live-streaming is huge right now — Facebook Live has created stars like the Chewbacca mask lady, with hundreds of thousands of viewers on a popular stream. Twitter has just added a feature to integrate Periscope right into the compose screen for the app. YouNow, popular with teens and YouTubers, is niche but has been blowing up over the last year.

Tumblr is a little late to the live-stream party. But today it's trying to catch up.