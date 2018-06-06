Hello, friends. As a Very Important Technology Reporter, I'd like to talk to you about the most pressing issues in your digital life, the things that REALLY matter.

So let's imagine you're just living life on your own terms, enjoying yourself, and feeling positive and good about everything. You decide to log onto Facebook.

Oh, wow, look at this. A message? For ME?! How exciting! Someone wants to talk to me!!!!

We live in an age of notification overload, bombarded by red dots pulsating on our phones, constantly demanding our attention, and mostly for dumb and trivial things. And when it comes to Facebook — forget Cambridge Analytica and all that privacy stuff — by far, the worst thing it has ever inflicted on its 2 billion users is the “You are now connected on Messenger” notification.

Here’s how it works — although, of course, you already know: When you accept a friend request, or someone accepts yours, you get a satisfying and exciting red dot at the friend request spot. And then, you see it — a notification in the Messenger tab. Aha! Someone sent you something! How exciting — especially since you probably add TONS of friends these days! Maybe it’s your new friend.

Nope! It’s just the fucking "You are now connected on Messenger" alert.

This is very annoying if you’re looking at Facebook on your desktop web browser, and a notification pops up in the Messenger window. But it's even worse on your phone, because you get a red dot notification on a whole other app (which CEO Mark Zuckerberg had hoped would be “a better experience” when he separated it from the Facebook app). And if you have an Apple Watch that buzzes on your wrist when you get a Messenger message, this sucks.