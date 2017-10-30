Where Should The Cheese On The Burger Emoji Go?
Please take this poll and weigh in on the very important Apple vs. Google burger emoji debate.
So, emojis on iOS vs. Android look ever so slightly different. You knew that, right?
Take, for example, the dog emoji:
Social media and messaging apps also do their own versions. Here's what the dog looks like on popular apps:
An astute Twitter user noticed something very interesting about the differences with the hamburger emoji:
Let's look a little closer. Here's the Apple/iPhone hamburger:
And here's the Google/Android:
Note the placement of the cheese (on top of burger) on the Apple/iPhone:
And here is the Google/Android — with cheese UNDER the burger:
Sundar Pichai, the CEO of Google, has addressed this, tweeting that the company will "drop everything" to fix it — if we can all agree where the cheese is supposed to go:
So let's answer this once and for all, so that Google can get to fixing this.
Which burger is right?
Katie Notopoulos is a senior editor for BuzzFeed News and is based in New York. Notopoulos writes about tech and internet culture and is cohost of the Internet Explorer podcast.
Contact Katie Notopoulos at katie@buzzfeed.com.
Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.