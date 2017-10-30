BuzzFeed News

Reporting To You

Where Should The Cheese On The Burger Emoji Go?

tech / poll

Where Should The Cheese On The Burger Emoji Go?

Please take this poll and weigh in on the very important Apple vs. Google burger emoji debate.

By Katie Notopoulos

Headshot of Katie Notopoulos

Katie Notopoulos

BuzzFeed News Reporter

Posted on October 30, 2017, at 11:46 a.m. ET

So, emojis on iOS vs. Android look ever so slightly different. You knew that, right?

Take, for example, the dog emoji:

emojipedia.org

Social media and messaging apps also do their own versions. Here's what the dog looks like on popular apps:

emojipedia.org


ADVERTISEMENT

An astute Twitter user noticed something very interesting about the differences with the hamburger emoji:

I think we need to have a discussion about how Google's burger emoji is placing the cheese underneath the burger, w… https://t.co/A6NR5aOjQT
Thomas Baekdal @baekdal

I think we need to have a discussion about how Google's burger emoji is placing the cheese underneath the burger, w… https://t.co/A6NR5aOjQT

Reply Retweet Favorite

Let's look a little closer. Here's the Apple/iPhone hamburger:

And here's the Google/Android:

Note the placement of the cheese (on top of burger) on the Apple/iPhone:

ADVERTISEMENT

And here is the Google/Android — with cheese UNDER the burger:

Sundar Pichai, the CEO of Google, has addressed this, tweeting that the company will "drop everything" to fix it — if we can all agree where the cheese is supposed to go:

Will drop everything else we are doing and address on Monday:) if folks can agree on the correct way to do this! https://t.co/dXRuZnX1Ag
Sundar Pichai @sundarpichai

Will drop everything else we are doing and address on Monday:) if folks can agree on the correct way to do this! https://t.co/dXRuZnX1Ag

Reply Retweet Favorite

So let's answer this once and for all, so that Google can get to fixing this.

  1. Which burger is right?

    Which burger is right?
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Cheese on top
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Cheese on bottom
Oops. Something went wrong. Please try again later
Looks like we are having a problem on the server.
Which burger is right?
  1. Cheese on top
     
    vote votes
    Cheese on top
  2. Cheese on bottom
     
    vote votes
    Cheese on bottom
View Results View Results Go Back And Vote Go Back And Vote
  • Picture of Katie Notopoulos

    Katie Notopoulos is a senior editor for BuzzFeed News and is based in New York. Notopoulos writes about tech and internet culture and is cohost of the Internet Explorer podcast.

    Contact Katie Notopoulos at katie@buzzfeed.com.

    Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT