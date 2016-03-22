BuzzFeed News

Can You Tell The Real Steve Wozniak From A Wax Statue?

Can You Tell The Real Steve Wozniak From A Wax Statue?

Why. Why.

By Katie Notopoulos

Katie Notopoulos

Posted on March 22, 2016, at 3:28 p.m. ET

This weekend, Madam Tussaud's unveiled a wax figure of Apple co-founder Steve Wozniak. Can you tell which is real and which is wax?

  1. Is this real or wax?

    Steve Jennings/Getty Images for Madame Tussauds San Francisco
  2. Is this real or wax?

    Steve Jennings/Getty Images for Madame Tussauds San Francisco
  3. Is this real or are you so high right now you can't tell?

    Steve Jennings/Getty Images for Madame Tussauds San Francisco
  4. *SCREAMS INTO ABYSS*

    Steve Jennings/Getty Images for Madame Tussauds San Francisco
  5. rEaL or uNrEal?

    Lol! It's a wax Steve Jobs.

  6. WHAT IS LIFE?

