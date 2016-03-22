Can You Tell The Real Steve Wozniak From A Wax Statue?
Why. Why.
This weekend, Madam Tussaud's unveiled a wax figure of Apple co-founder Steve Wozniak. Can you tell which is real and which is wax?
-
Is this real or wax?
-
Is this real or wax?
-
Is this real or are you so high right now you can't tell?
-
*SCREAMS INTO ABYSS*
-
rEaL or uNrEal?
Lol! It's a wax Steve Jobs.
-
WHAT IS LIFE?
-
