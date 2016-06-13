BuzzFeed News

Reporting To You

What Will You Do With Your Life Now That You Can Delete The Stocks App?

tech / poll

What Will You Do With Your Life Now That You Can Delete The Stocks App?

The de-Stocksing is soon upon us.

By Katie Notopoulos

Headshot of Katie Notopoulos

Katie Notopoulos

BuzzFeed News Reporter

Posted on June 13, 2016, at 6:16 p.m. ET

When iOS 10 comes this fall, you'll finally be able to delete the Stocks app!

Until now, the iPhone has come with a bunch of crummy apps that you can&#x27;t delete: Stocks, Compass, inexplicably, the Apple Watch app (even if you don&#x27;t HAVE an Apple Watch) and more. Last year, Apple CEO Tim Cook told BuzzFeed News in an interview that, &quot;This is a more complex issue than it first appears.&quot; Letting you delete the Stocks app wasn&#x27;t simple, but it was something Apple was going to work on in the future. Now that blissful day has arrived.

Until now, the iPhone has come with a bunch of crummy apps that you can't delete: Stocks, Compass, inexplicably, the Apple Watch app (even if you don't HAVE an Apple Watch) and more.

Last year, Apple CEO Tim Cook told BuzzFeed News in an interview that, "This is a more complex issue than it first appears." Letting you delete the Stocks app wasn't simple, but it was something Apple was going to work on in the future.

Now that blissful day has arrived.

Last year, BuzzFeed ran a poll asking which un-deletable app you'd want to delete most. Stocks was the clear winner, with the Apple Watch app a close second.

  1. So, what will YOU do once you delete your Stocks app?

    Correct
    Incorrect
    Never think about stocks again
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Apologize for creating the 2007 market crash
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Press my Stocks-less phone to my nude body, feeling its cool metallic stock-free glory against my flesh
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Call my dad and inform him that I've dropped out of my MBA program to follow my dreams of attending clown college
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Finally stop screaming "Buy! Buy! Sell! Sell! Sell!" into a giant Zack Morris-style cell phone while storming down Wall Street in a power suit
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Continue my lifestyle of only following stocks in the newspaper
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Continue my plans to destroy the monetary system like my hero, Tyler Durden. Also try to figure out why no one will respond to my Facebook events for a fight club
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Masturbate furiously to the idea of a Stocks-free phone
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Return to my normal routine of crying and eating
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Continue my life as the world-famous singer Enrique Iglesias (only check this if you truly ARE Enrique Iglesias, please no trolling)
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Actually, I plan on keeping the Stocks app
Oops. Something went wrong. Please try again later
Looks like we are having a problem on the server.
So, what will YOU do once you delete your Stocks app?
  1.  
    vote votes
    Never think about stocks again
  2.  
    vote votes
    Apologize for creating the 2007 market crash
  3.  
    vote votes
    Press my Stocks-less phone to my nude body, feeling its cool metallic stock-free glory against my flesh
  4.  
    vote votes
    Call my dad and inform him that I've dropped out of my MBA program to follow my dreams of attending clown college
  5.  
    vote votes
    Finally stop screaming "Buy! Buy! Sell! Sell! Sell!" into a giant Zack Morris-style cell phone while storming down Wall Street in a power suit
  6.  
    vote votes
    Continue my lifestyle of only following stocks in the newspaper
  7.  
    vote votes
    Continue my plans to destroy the monetary system like my hero, Tyler Durden. Also try to figure out why no one will respond to my Facebook events for a fight club
  8.  
    vote votes
    Masturbate furiously to the idea of a Stocks-free phone
  9.  
    vote votes
    Return to my normal routine of crying and eating
  10.  
    vote votes
    Continue my life as the world-famous singer Enrique Iglesias (only check this if you truly ARE Enrique Iglesias, please no trolling)
  11.  
    vote votes
    Actually, I plan on keeping the Stocks app
View Results View Results Go Back And Vote Go Back And Vote
  • Picture of Katie Notopoulos

    Katie Notopoulos is a senior editor for BuzzFeed News and is based in New York. Notopoulos writes about tech and internet culture and is cohost of the Internet Explorer podcast.

    Contact Katie Notopoulos at katie@buzzfeed.com.

    Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT