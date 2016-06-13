What Will You Do With Your Life Now That You Can Delete The Stocks App?

Until now, the iPhone has come with a bunch of crummy apps that you can't delete: Stocks, Compass, inexplicably, the Apple Watch app (even if you don't HAVE an Apple Watch) and more.

Last year, Apple CEO Tim Cook told BuzzFeed News in an interview that, "This is a more complex issue than it first appears." Letting you delete the Stocks app wasn't simple, but it was something Apple was going to work on in the future.

Now that blissful day has arrived.