What Will You Do With Your Life Now That You Can Delete The Stocks App?
The de-Stocksing is soon upon us.
When iOS 10 comes this fall, you'll finally be able to delete the Stocks app!
Last year, BuzzFeed ran a poll asking which un-deletable app you'd want to delete most. Stocks was the clear winner, with the Apple Watch app a close second.
So, what will YOU do once you delete your Stocks app?Never think about stocks againApologize for creating the 2007 market crashPress my Stocks-less phone to my nude body, feeling its cool metallic stock-free glory against my fleshCall my dad and inform him that I've dropped out of my MBA program to follow my dreams of attending clown collegeFinally stop screaming "Buy! Buy! Sell! Sell! Sell!" into a giant Zack Morris-style cell phone while storming down Wall Street in a power suitContinue my lifestyle of only following stocks in the newspaperContinue my plans to destroy the monetary system like my hero, Tyler Durden. Also try to figure out why no one will respond to my Facebook events for a fight clubMasturbate furiously to the idea of a Stocks-free phoneReturn to my normal routine of crying and eatingContinue my life as the world-famous singer Enrique Iglesias (only check this if you truly ARE Enrique Iglesias, please no trolling)Actually, I plan on keeping the Stocks app
