What Should Facebook's New Name Be?
Facebook wants to rebrand itself. We're here to help.
Facebook is reportedly planning to rename itself.
The Verge reports that the company wants to rebrand in a way that signals it is more than just the social media site, and emphasizes its ambitions in the AR/VR "multiverse" world (and perhaps deemphasizes years upon years of bad press). This would similar to when Google made "Alphabet", which is the parent company of the smaller divisions Google, YouTube, Waymo, Etc..
BookFace
MySpace
Facey McBookface
Sweet Baby Facebook
Facebook For Kids
Definitely NOT Facebook
HellSite
TKTK
Instabook
WhatsBook
Ben Shapiro Fansite
Qwickster
Mark Zuckerberg's Zinc Sunscreen
BuzzFeed 2
Poke
Hot Or Not
Oops We Facilitated Genocide
Aunt Cheryl Wished You A Happy Birthday
ThiccZucc
Zuckussy
Tronc
Unionize Tech Workers
The Good And Nice Company, Not At All Evil
Free Britney
Or suggest your own in the comments!
Katie Notopoulos is a senior technology reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in New York. Contact this reporter at katie@buzzfeed.com.
