 Skip To Content
BuzzFeed News Home Reporting To You

What Should Facebook's New Name Be?

Trending

Utilizamos cookies, próprios e de terceiros, que o reconhecem e identificam como um usuário único, para garantir a melhor experiência de navegação, personalizar conteúdo e anúncios, e melhorar o desempenho do nosso site e serviços. Esses Cookies nos permitem coletar alguns dados pessoais sobre você, como sua ID exclusiva atribuída ao seu dispositivo, endereço de IP, tipo de dispositivo e navegador, conteúdos visualizados ou outras ações realizadas usando nossos serviços, país e idioma selecionados, entre outros. Para saber mais sobre nossa política de cookies, acesse link.

Caso não concorde com o uso cookies dessa forma, você deverá ajustar as configurações de seu navegador ou deixar de acessar o nosso site e serviços. Ao continuar com a navegação em nosso site, você aceita o uso de cookies.

What Should Facebook's New Name Be?

Facebook wants to rebrand itself. We're here to help.

By Katie Notopoulos

Picture of Katie Notopoulos Katie Notopoulos BuzzFeed News Reporter

Posted on October 20, 2021, at 10:42 a.m. ET

Facebook / BuzzFeed News

Facebook is reportedly planning to rename itself.

The Verge reports that the company wants to rebrand in a way that signals it is more than just the social media site, and emphasizes its ambitions in the AR/VR "multiverse" world (and perhaps deemphasizes years upon years of bad press). This would similar to when Google made "Alphabet", which is the parent company of the smaller divisions Google, YouTube, Waymo, Etc..

  1. What should the new name be?

    What should the new name be?

Oops. Something went wrong. Please try again later
Looks like we are having a problem on the server.
What should the new name be?
  1.  
    vote votes
    BookFace
  2.  
    vote votes
    MySpace
  3.  
    vote votes
    Facey McBookface
  4.  
    vote votes
    Sweet Baby Facebook
  5.  
    vote votes
    Facebook For Kids
  6.  
    vote votes
    Definitely NOT Facebook
  7.  
    vote votes
    HellSite
  8.  
    vote votes
    TKTK
  9.  
    vote votes
    Instabook
  10.  
    vote votes
    WhatsBook
  11.  
    vote votes
    Ben Shapiro Fansite
  12.  
    vote votes
    Qwickster
  13.  
    vote votes
    Mark Zuckerberg's Zinc Sunscreen
  14.  
    vote votes
    BuzzFeed 2
  15.  
    vote votes
    Poke
  16.  
    vote votes
    Hot Or Not
  17.  
    vote votes
    Oops We Facilitated Genocide
  18.  
    vote votes
    Aunt Cheryl Wished You A Happy Birthday
  19.  
    vote votes
    ThiccZucc
  20.  
    vote votes
    Zuckussy
  21.  
    vote votes
    Tronc
  22.  
    vote votes
    Unionize Tech Workers
  23.  
    vote votes
    The Good And Nice Company, Not At All Evil
  24.  
    vote votes
    Free Britney
View Results View Results Go Back And Vote Go Back And Vote
Not Available For Your Device

Or suggest your own in the comments!

A BuzzFeed News investigation, in partnership with the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists, based on thousands of documents the government didn't want you to see.