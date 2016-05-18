BuzzFeed News

What Could Possibly Go Wrong With Google Asking The Internet To Come Up With An N-Word?

Google is asking you to name the new Android system something starting with an N. Because the internet is so responsible?

By Katie Notopoulos

Posted on May 18, 2016, at 2:26 p.m. ET

Google just announced a new version of Android, and the company is asking the internet to help name it. Android operating systems are named alphabetically — the most recent one was Marshmallow, and before that was Lollipop. That means this one needs to start with an N.

Some people realized this *might* not be a GREAT idea...

#NameAndroidN? NOOOO GOOGLE NOOOO
drew olanoff @drew

#NameAndroidN? NOOOO GOOGLE NOOOO

Google should maybe not crowdsource any product names, like, ever. #nameandroidN #io16
Laarni Ragaza @LaarniRagaza

Google should maybe not crowdsource any product names, like, ever. #nameandroidN #io16

it's all I can do to resist pointing out that currently the name is, functionally, "android n-word"
Pᴜᴍᴘᴋɪɴ Fʀɪɢʜᴛ @DrPizza

it's all I can do to resist pointing out that currently the name is, functionally, "android n-word"

It's not like the internet has ever fucked with something that they're allowed to interact with.

Like the GOP fax printer.

Or naming a boat.

Or the Time 100 list.

Or a screen at a New York Fashion Week show that showed tweets.

Of course, in the case of Android N, the suggestions don't get displayed anywhere; they just are sent into some mystery ballot at Google where, presumably, the most popular name will be chosen. So even if it's something bad, we won't ever really see it. But you know, even so.

Good luck, Google.

UPDATE

This post was updated to clarify that the name suggestions aren't displayed to the public.

