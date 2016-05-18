What Could Possibly Go Wrong With Google Asking The Internet To Come Up With An N-Word?
Google is asking you to name the new Android system something starting with an N. Because the internet is so responsible?
Google just announced a new version of Android, and the company is asking the internet to help name it. Android operating systems are named alphabetically — the most recent one was Marshmallow, and before that was Lollipop. That means this one needs to start with an N.
Some people realized this *might* not be a GREAT idea...
ADVERTISEMENT
It's not like the internet has ever fucked with something that they're allowed to interact with.
Like the GOP fax printer.
Or naming a boat.
Or a screen at a New York Fashion Week show that showed tweets.
Of course, in the case of Android N, the suggestions don't get displayed anywhere; they just are sent into some mystery ballot at Google where, presumably, the most popular name will be chosen. So even if it's something bad, we won't ever really see it. But you know, even so.
Good luck, Google.
UPDATE
This post was updated to clarify that the name suggestions aren't displayed to the public.
-
Katie Notopoulos is a senior editor for BuzzFeed News and is based in New York. Notopoulos writes about tech and internet culture and is cohost of the Internet Explorer podcast.
Contact Katie Notopoulos at katie@buzzfeed.com.
Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.