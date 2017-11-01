BuzzFeed News

Reporting To You

Was This Fake News Russian Or Not?

tech / quiz

Was This Fake News Russian Or Not?

Test your skill!

By Katie Notopoulos

Headshot of Katie Notopoulos

Katie Notopoulos

BuzzFeed News Reporter

Posted on November 1, 2017, at 6:23 p.m. ET

On Wednesday, the House Intelligence Committee released a sampling of the Facebook ads that a Russian troll operation posted and promoted on the social network during and after the 2016 presidential election.

Can you tell the difference between regular fake news and the Russian-sponsored fake news? Take this quiz to find out!

  1. Correct
    Incorrect
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Correct!
    Wrong!

    Not Russian!

    This was part of a fake Facebook page meant to troll leftists.

  2. Correct
    Incorrect
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Correct!
    Wrong!

    Russian!

  3. Correct
    Incorrect
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Correct!
    Wrong!

    Russian!

  4. Correct
    Incorrect
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Correct!
    Wrong!

    Not Russian!

    But thank god this was a hoax!

  5. Correct
    Incorrect
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Correct!
    Wrong!

    Not Russian!

    Actually, this came from Macedonian teens!

  6. Correct
    Incorrect
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Correct!
    Wrong!

    Russian!

  7. Correct
    Incorrect
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Correct!
    Wrong!

    Russian!

  8. Correct
    Incorrect
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Correct!
    Wrong!

    Not Russian

    This story comes from a fake news network right here in the US.

  9. Correct
    Incorrect
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Correct!
    Wrong!

    Not Russian.

    It's those Macedonian teens again!

  10. Correct
    Incorrect
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Correct!
    Wrong!

    Russian!

  • Picture of Katie Notopoulos

    Katie Notopoulos is a senior editor for BuzzFeed News and is based in New York. Notopoulos writes about tech and internet culture and is cohost of the Internet Explorer podcast.

    Contact Katie Notopoulos at katie@buzzfeed.com.

    Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT