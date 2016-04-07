Type Just Like Shakespeare Did With This Keyboard App

"Shakespeak" is a keyboard that will help you write like a dead guy with an earring.

In honor of the 400th anniversary of William Shakespeare's death, SwiftKey keyboard app is putting out a themed keyboard.

Not only does the keyboard look all olde tymey, it helps you write Shakespearian style. When you start to type out a phrase that is used in Shakespeare's plays or sonnets, it autosuggests the rest of the phrase for you. For example, if you start typing "to", it will predictively suggest your next words as "be or not to be."

Thus giving full credence to the idea that a thousand monkeys typing would eventually reproduce Shakespeare.