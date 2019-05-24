National Portrait Gallery, London / BuzzFeed News

If you follow a particular slice of Media/Literary Twitter (I hesitate to overstate “Literary Twitter” here because I assume most Actual, Serious Literary Types eschew frivolous things like Twitter altogether), you have undoubtedly seen someone tweet a book deal announcement. It usually includes some text that’s either demure, like, “some personal news” (although this is by definition professional news, not personal), or maybe something oddly flat, like, “I’m writing a book!!”

And then, the Lit Shot: a screenshot that defies all best practices for posting successfully on Twitter. It’s rarely a mobile-friendly size since it's often screenshotted on desktop, making it impossible to read in-line. And if you’re seeing the tweet on your phone, you have to zoom in and pan across the image like a fiddler crab to read the text. There’s no link to follow to view the full article — you only see just the snippet. The text itself is stark. A musty font, distinct use of capitalization. A few blue hyperlinks to follow the author (or soon-to-be author). It’s instantly recognizable, even from its tiny, unreadable in-line appearance in your feed. Congrats, you’ve seen the Lit Shot.

PERSONAL NEWS: I’m writing a book with @maxfrumes on the fall and the rise of the Caesars gaming empire. This is a story of a $5bn Las Vegas casino heist featuring the most famous PE firms and hedge funds in the world. Britney Spears involved too. Get in touch if you have info! Sujeet Indap, a journalist for the Financial Times, announces his upcoming book on private equity with a screenshot of the Publishers Marketplace site.

so, uh, I have some news that I've known about for a while but can now share. @Lollardfish and me are writing a book. it's gonna be a banger. #twitterstorians #medievaltwitter Matthew Gabriele, a historian, announces his upcoming book on the Middle Ages.

The Lit Shot comes from one of two places: The first (and more common) is a $25-per-month publishing industry website called Publishers Marketplace. Subscribers can get a daily newsletter called Publishers Lunch, which has various tidbits of industry news: people switching jobs, events, awards. The web design of Publishers Marketplace looks like it's from 2006, and not a great mobile experience. Sure it could use a redesign. But Michael Cader, founder of Publishers Marketplace, told BuzzFeed that it's designed for utility, and its database of 25,000 entries mean "this isn't just another WordPress site that you can pop a new skin on." As far as the link-less Lit Shot's ubiquity on Twitter, he said, "we're delighted that people enjoy creating and sharing their own deal 'tombstones' with screenshots, and we're happy to have the focus remain on the author and their deal rather than on us as the reporting site." The other source of Lit Shots is another paid subscription site with a newsletter and outdated web design, Publishers Weekly, but Publishers Weekly only announces a few select deals. Within the book industry, these email newsletters are important. “Everyone reads both, every day,” said Allison Hunter, a literary agent at Janklow & Nesbit Associates.

O my little heart! Here's the official @PublishersWkly birth announcement for my forthcoming book, #WordcraftWitchery! So excited to be writing a second nonfiction book — this time on ritual and writing. This makes it so beautifully real (as does my deep sleeplessness). Lisa Marie Basile uses a rare mobile-friendly screenshot of the Publishers Weekly deal announcement.

Of course, if you’re a celebrity or super-popular author, news about your upcoming books might actually be written up in mainstream news outlets that you can actually link to instead of just screenshotting. But for all the writers who aren’t Stephen King or a Kardashian, the Lit Shot is the only official announcement you’ll get until the book is released. And it has all the relevant information: the title, a summary, and credits, like the agent and editors an author wants to give a shoutout to. “When you put in countless years or months working on a book, you exist in this space where it feels like it’s you and the text all alone,” said Lisa Marie Basile, an author and editor with a forthcoming book on writing and healing. “When an announcement about the book or a contract is made, it suddenly doesn’t feel so nebulous. It feels real.” The Lit Shot is convenient, but it’s also a recognizable symbol to those who follow these things — many people will recognize that it’s from some sort of nebulous book website, even if they don’t know exactly which. Maris Kreizman, an author and host of The Maris Review, a literary podcast, felt similarly: “I feel like (and this could be my own insecurity) I’d want the screenshot because it adds some authority to the tweet.” When it comes to subtle boasting, there’s a secret code to the Lit Shot, perceptible only to those well versed in the book business. Publishers Marketplace has a legend at the bottom of its site explaining the terms of a “good deal,” “big deal,” or “major deal,” and their implied dollar amounts. Not all announcements include a coded money mention; typically, it’s up to the discretion of the agent, editor, or authors themselves (“I think ‘major deal,’ etc., is gauche! A little thirsty, as the kids say,” said Hunter).

Publishersmarketplace.com The bottom of the Publishers Marketplace website describes the dollar amounts that correspond with phrases in the deal announcement.