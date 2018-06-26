Harley-Davidson does big business shipping bikes to European customers, selling 39,773 bikes in Europe in 2017 while its US business (which is, for now, still much larger) is slowing. And the EU's new tariff would hurt them a lot — the company said it stands to lose $100 million a year. So on Monday, Harley-Davidson announced that it would move more production out of the US so that it could still sell to Europe and avoid the new tariff.