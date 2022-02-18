The "Crunchy Mom" Conspiracy Has Been Revealed. She's Just A Crunchy Mom.

This is an excerpt from Please Like Me, BuzzFeed News’ newsletter about how influencers are battling for your attention. You can sign up here.

Micro drama swirled on TikTok this week about a popular account that parodies an over-the-top “crunchy mom,” the cliché of a parent dedicated to organic, holistic, all-natural everything for their kids.

The @ReallyVeryCrunchy account started making video sketches playing a mom so obsessed with health food that she brings bananas to a birthday party because her kids aren’t allowed to eat cake. In another, she has a “crunch-off” with another crunchy mom in which they trade passive-aggressive barbs about how the other one drinks store-bought tea or buys milk instead of owning their own cow.

Like any successful niche parody, it works because it’s so spot-on. She name-checks specific things that only an insider in the crunchy community would know: the antibacterial properties of manuka honey, fermented cod liver oil, wool balls as toys, sleeping in a “family bed,” the “1,000 hours outside” pledge, Sakura Bloom-brand baby carriers. By all empirical standards, it is very funny.