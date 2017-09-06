Tell Us How You'll Go Viral And We'll Tell You How You'll Milkshake Duck
One minute you're the toast of the 'net. The next, you're just problematic.
"Milkshake Duck" is the phenomenon where a beloved viral human of the moment is revealed to be a monster.
So let's play a game. You decide what it's going to be that makes you the viral human of the day, and we'll tell you what makes you ~problematic~.
Your mom accidentally texts you nudes and you post the screenshots.You streak during a college football game, and a dog bites your genitals.You and your sibling happen to have the same names as Beyoncé's twins.A veteran you served at Chili’s leaves you a receipt with a heartwarming message in the tip, but no tip.Someone catches you leaving Chili’s without tipping.You saved several dogs during a hurricane.Your dog saved several other dogs during a hurricane.Trump retweets you.You post a video on Instagram of two raccoons fucking on your car.You're a handsome man who has an inspiring message about feminism for all the other men out there.You pooped your pants on the jumbotron at a Celtics game.You're incredibly good looking and your grandma posted a viral Facebook status trying to get you a date.
