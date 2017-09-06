BuzzFeed News

Tell Us How You'll Go Viral And We'll Tell You How You'll Milkshake Duck

tech / quiz

One minute you're the toast of the 'net. The next, you're just problematic.

By Katie Notopoulos

Posted on September 6, 2017, at 3:04 p.m. ET

"Milkshake Duck" is the phenomenon where a beloved viral human of the moment is revealed to be a monster.

Remember Ken Bone and his problematic Reddit history? Or when it was discovered that the doctor who was dragged from a United flight had a murky legal past? These are classic examples of milkshake ducks.

So let's play a game. You decide what it's going to be that makes you the viral human of the day, and we'll tell you what makes you ~problematic~.

  1. What will you go viral for?
    Your mom accidentally texts you nudes and you post the screenshots.
    You streak during a college football game, and a dog bites your genitals.
    You and your sibling happen to have the same names as Beyoncé's twins.
    A veteran you served at Chili’s leaves you a receipt with a heartwarming message in the tip, but no tip.
    Someone catches you leaving Chili’s without tipping.
    You saved several dogs during a hurricane.
    Your dog saved several other dogs during a hurricane.
    Trump retweets you.
    You post a video on Instagram of two raccoons fucking on your car.
    You're a handsome man who has an inspiring message about feminism for all the other men out there.
    You pooped your pants on the jumbotron at a Celtics game.
    You're incredibly good looking and your grandma posted a viral Facebook status trying to get you a date.
