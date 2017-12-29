11 Tech Heroes Of 2017 Who Aren’t CEOs

These two celebrity gossip sites that specialize in “blind items” have been around for years. The stories seem sometimes dubious, and often it’s impossible to tell who they’re about. But occasionally, official news comes out that validates older blind items’ truth — which makes all the other blinds seem more credible. After 2017's revelations about the abuse and harassment by Harvey Weinstein, Kevin Spacey, and more, there was a flood of “blind items revealed” that confirmed some older stories.

The reveal of long-simmering blind items gave a unique vantage point into how these “open secrets” in Hollywood worked — clearly plenty of people knew, but they couldn’t name names. That's finally starting to change.