Thirsty Old People Are Finally Joining Facebook To Get Laid

For more than a decade, people have abstained from Facebook for all sorts of reasons. Maybe they think it’s creepy, they don’t want to deal with randos from high school (lord knows, the worst thing that can happen to anyone is an old acquaintance sending them a friendly message to say hello), they are dead inside, or they are over the age of 65. These are the new people-who-don’t-have-cell-phones. They boast of their asceticism. They tell you how if they wanted to talk to someone, why, they’d simply pick up the phone and give them a call, because they like real and meaningful conversation (apparently unaware that no one wants to answer phone calls anymore). They prefer their simpler life, full of deep and personal interactions with people they truly love — not like the rest of us who are shallow slaves to an insidious digital overlord that has given us nothing but superficial friendships, poor manners, and poking.

But finally, something has come along that has forced some Facebook holdouts to finally cave: Tinder. For some longtime Facebook resistors, the urge to grind nude flesh sacks with someone else has at last won out over the (reasonable!) hesitations over Facebook’s creeping encroachment into our personal lives.

If you want to date other people in the year 2016, you pretty much need Tinder to do so. It’s the top dating app by a landslide, with the most hot singles in your area waiting to meet you. Let’s say you’re newly single at 32 – the Dionysian fuckfest of college is over, you go out to bars less often, friends are wifeing up, and suddenly you realize you just don’t meet people IRL as much. Bud, it’s swipin’ time.

But the thing is, Tinder requires a Facebook account to sign up. So do competitors Hinge and Bumble. For the most part, people like that feature! It means fewer fake profiles, the ability to see mutual friends, and a general incentive to be slightly less awful. So if you’re a single 32-year-old who has avoided Facebook since college, and are looking to date, guess what.

The first time I noticed a longtime Facebook abstainer finally cave, it was a friend from college. She’s on Instagram and Twitter, and I was sort of surprised to realize she hadn’t been on Facebook this whole time (I just assume everyone is). Interestingly, not only had she finally joined (a few cheery announcements), her profile photos were very nice. Like the kind of nice photos you’d choose for a dating profile. (She did not reply to my admittedly fairly rude and prying email asking if this was the case.)