BuzzFeed News

Reporting To You

Snapchat's Faceswap From Photo Roll Went Down And Life Sucked

tech / poll

Snapchat's Faceswap From Photo Roll Went Down And Life Sucked

DON'T WORRY IT'S BACK.

By Katie Notopoulos

Headshot of Katie Notopoulos

Katie Notopoulos

BuzzFeed News Reporter

Posted on May 13, 2016, at 5:25 p.m. ET

Literally the best thing that ever happened to Snapchat – nay, HUMANITY – was the introduction of the filter where you can swap faces with any photo on your phone's photo roll.

I mean come ON how good is this?

Snapchat is lit with the face swap
Ashole @AshleyAmberAli

Snapchat is lit with the face swap

Reply Retweet Favorite

Look at this pic of me faceswapped with Jonathan Cheban! Tell me this isn't the thing nightmares are made of! It's a horror machine and I love it!

Then, on May 13, 2016, a day that will live in infamy, something terrible happened. The camera roll faceswap filter temporarily was removed from Snapchat.

ADVERTISEMENT

PEOPLE WERE NOT HAPPY.

Snapchat taking away the camera roll face swap is like when Egon took the puppy away from the little girl in Ghostbusters II
Tony Shilling @tonyshilling

Snapchat taking away the camera roll face swap is like when Egon took the puppy away from the little girl in Ghostbusters II

Reply Retweet Favorite
@Snapchat removed the photo faceswap feature and I could not be more disappointed #MakeSnapchatGreatAgain #Kanye2020
Brady Sufat @BradySufat

@Snapchat removed the photo faceswap feature and I could not be more disappointed #MakeSnapchatGreatAgain #Kanye2020

Reply Retweet Favorite
Snapchat got rid of the filter where u can faceswap with anyone in ur camera roll. Lividdddd.😡
Olivia McCullough @oliviamcc_xo

Snapchat got rid of the filter where u can faceswap with anyone in ur camera roll. Lividdddd.😡

Reply Retweet Favorite
snapchat took the face swap with a picture from your camera roll off I am more upset than I should be
6 kenz @87kenzie

snapchat took the face swap with a picture from your camera roll off I am more upset than I should be

Reply Retweet Favorite
ADVERTISEMENT
SNAPCHAT GOT RID OF THE FILTER WHERE U FACESWAP W A PIC IN UR CAMERA ROLL DIE
el @criticaljoseph

SNAPCHAT GOT RID OF THE FILTER WHERE U FACESWAP W A PIC IN UR CAMERA ROLL DIE

Reply Retweet Favorite
Noooooooo they took the face swap with the pictures in your camera off of snapchat noooooooo 😭😭😭😭😭😭
Allie Venable @allievenable

Noooooooo they took the face swap with the pictures in your camera off of snapchat noooooooo 😭😭😭😭😭😭

Reply Retweet Favorite
Noooooo @Snapchat took away the picture face swap 😫 why like dis snapchat whyyyy bring it back 🙄 and remove the dog thingy
Sαrα @SaraHadidi

Noooooo @Snapchat took away the picture face swap 😫 why like dis snapchat whyyyy bring it back 🙄 and remove the dog thingy

Reply Retweet Favorite
Snapchat got rid of the photo swap but kept the dog lens????? Lol what u Doin @snapchat
underoos @spidaddy

Snapchat got rid of the photo swap but kept the dog lens????? Lol what u Doin @snapchat

Reply Retweet Favorite

THANKFULLY, it was just a temporary glitch and now it's back. PRAISE XENU I AM SO RELIEVED. I HAVE REGAINED MY WILL TO LIVE.

  1. What did you do when you realized the photo roll face swap returned?

    Correct
    Incorrect
    Screamed and rolled on floor from joy
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Regained the will to live
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Googled "how to undo black magick hex placed on Evan Speigel"
    Correct
    Incorrect
    No answer, I had thrown my phone into a river in a rage when I saw it was missing.
Oops. Something went wrong. Please try again later
Looks like we are having a problem on the server.
What did you do when you realized the photo roll face swap returned?
  1.  
    vote votes
    Screamed and rolled on floor from joy
  2.  
    vote votes
    Regained the will to live
  3.  
    vote votes
    Googled "how to undo black magick hex placed on Evan Speigel"
  4.  
    vote votes
    No answer, I had thrown my phone into a river in a rage when I saw it was missing.
View Results View Results Go Back And Vote Go Back And Vote
  • Picture of Katie Notopoulos

    Katie Notopoulos is a senior editor for BuzzFeed News and is based in New York. Notopoulos writes about tech and internet culture and is cohost of the Internet Explorer podcast.

    Contact Katie Notopoulos at katie@buzzfeed.com.

    Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT