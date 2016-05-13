Snapchat's Faceswap From Photo Roll Went Down And Life Sucked
DON'T WORRY IT'S BACK.
Literally the best thing that ever happened to Snapchat – nay, HUMANITY – was the introduction of the filter where you can swap faces with any photo on your phone's photo roll.
I mean come ON how good is this?
Look at this pic of me faceswapped with Jonathan Cheban! Tell me this isn't the thing nightmares are made of! It's a horror machine and I love it!
Then, on May 13, 2016, a day that will live in infamy, something terrible happened. The camera roll faceswap filter temporarily was removed from Snapchat.
ADVERTISEMENT
PEOPLE WERE NOT HAPPY.
ADVERTISEMENT
THANKFULLY, it was just a temporary glitch and now it's back. PRAISE XENU I AM SO RELIEVED. I HAVE REGAINED MY WILL TO LIVE.
-
What did you do when you realized the photo roll face swap returned?Screamed and rolled on floor from joyRegained the will to liveGoogled "how to undo black magick hex placed on Evan Speigel"No answer, I had thrown my phone into a river in a rage when I saw it was missing.
Oops. Something went wrong. Please try again later
Looks like we are having a problem on the server.
What did you do when you realized the photo roll face swap returned?
-
vote votesScreamed and rolled on floor from joy
-
vote votesRegained the will to live
-
vote votesGoogled "how to undo black magick hex placed on Evan Speigel"
-
vote votesNo answer, I had thrown my phone into a river in a rage when I saw it was missing.
-
Katie Notopoulos is a senior editor for BuzzFeed News and is based in New York. Notopoulos writes about tech and internet culture and is cohost of the Internet Explorer podcast.
Contact Katie Notopoulos at katie@buzzfeed.com.
Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.