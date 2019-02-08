 Skip To Content
BuzzFeed News Reporting To You

This Real Estate Listing Is Normal Until You Get To The Sex Dungeon

This Real Estate Listing Is Normal Until You Get To The Sex Dungeon

50 Shades of Maple Glen, PA.

By Katie Notopoulos

Katie Notopoulos BuzzFeed News Reporter

Posted on February 8, 2019, at 1:50 p.m. ET

Look at this beautiful house for sale in the Philadelphia suburbs. Looks great for a family!

BRIGHT MLS

OK, the kitchen is a little dated, but great space and light.

BRIGHT MLS

High ceilings, fireplace... Wonderful.

BRIGHT MLS


Great space for entertaining!

BRIGHT MLS

Nice size master bedroom... It has its own fireplace!

BRIGHT MLS

Ooh! A gym! Wonderful.

BRIGHT MLS

OH HEY WAIT WHAT THE FUCK IS THIS, A SEX SWING?

BRIGHT MLS

OH MY GOD IT'S A SEX ROOM!

BRIGHT MLS

GOOD GOD.

BRIGHT MLS

THERE IS A STRAIGHT-UP SEX DUNGEON IN THE BASEMENT.

BRIGHT MLS

SJFKDJFKSLDDSSDFASFD

BRIGHT MLS

Yes, it’s a fucking sex house. The 5-bedroom, 2.5-bath home just went on the market, and yes, the furniture — sex swing and all — is included in the $750,000 listing price.

“Total suburban beautiful home,” the listing's realtor Melissa Leonard told BuzzFeed News. “But the twist is it has this sex oasis in the basement.”

According to Leonard, the owner lived there with his family for years, until his wife died and he moved with his family to Philadelphia. In the meantime, he set up the house as an Airbnb to rent out over the last few months.

The Airbnb listing is titled “Maison XS - Just Be You” and has photos of the “underground adult room” with moody lighting. The Airbnb rents for $750 per night (yes, there is also a $250 cleaning fee, which seems exceedingly reasonable).

Maple Glen, where the home is located, is a sleepy suburb of Philadelphia with good schools and fewer than 10,000 residents. The sex house is located on a private street with just two other neighbors. Leonard is not sure what the neighbors think of the sex house, or if they know at all.

The home listing went viral on social media within hours of showing up on real estate site Redfin. Leonard is delighted by the attention and hoping for a buyer who sees a unique opportunity. "The big question I get from other realtors is, 'How did you keep a straight face?'" she said.

  • Picture of Katie Notopoulos

    Katie Notopoulos is a senior reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in New York. Notopoulos writes about tech and internet culture and is cohost of the Internet Explorer podcast.

    Contact Katie Notopoulos at katie@buzzfeed.com.

    Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.

ADVERTISEMENT