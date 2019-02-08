This Real Estate Listing Is Normal Until You Get To The Sex Dungeon

Yes, it’s a fucking sex house. The 5-bedroom, 2.5-bath home just went on the market, and yes, the furniture — sex swing and all — is included in the $750,000 listing price.

“Total suburban beautiful home,” the listing's realtor Melissa Leonard told BuzzFeed News. “But the twist is it has this sex oasis in the basement.”

According to Leonard, the owner lived there with his family for years, until his wife died and he moved with his family to Philadelphia. In the meantime, he set up the house as an Airbnb to rent out over the last few months.



The Airbnb listing is titled “Maison XS - Just Be You” and has photos of the “underground adult room” with moody lighting. The Airbnb rents for $750 per night (yes, there is also a $250 cleaning fee, which seems exceedingly reasonable).

Maple Glen, where the home is located, is a sleepy suburb of Philadelphia with good schools and fewer than 10,000 residents. The sex house is located on a private street with just two other neighbors. Leonard is not sure what the neighbors think of the sex house, or if they know at all.

The home listing went viral on social media within hours of showing up on real estate site Redfin. Leonard is delighted by the attention and hoping for a buyer who sees a unique opportunity. "The big question I get from other realtors is, 'How did you keep a straight face?'" she said.