“Selling Sunset” Star Christine Quinn Is All-In On Crypto, But Don’t Worry, She’s Still On The Show

If there is one undeniable and universally accepted truth in the year 2022, it's that celebrities love crypto — scammy, legit, and all the shades in between. Matt Damon does TV ads for it, Jimmy Fallon and Paris Hilton have gabbed about their NFTs on The Tonight Show (and perhaps conveniently boosted the price of their investments), Gwyneth Paltrow and Reese Witherspoon are part of an all-women group chat about it, and Hilton named her dogs Crypto and Ether. And now, one of the stars of the Netflix reality show Selling Sunset is getting into the game.

That’s right: Christine Quinn, the breakout star and sassy villain of the show, is going all-in on crypto. But the company she’s founded isn’t an ugly NFT or shitcoin pump-and-dump scam. Instead, Real Open, cofounded with her husband Christian Dumontet, makes it easier for crypto whales to buy a house with their dogecoin through a mix of old fashioned real-estate brokering and technology. The new company launched this month and has exclusive listings across the country, including in LA, New York, and Miami.

Fans of the show might be wondering: What about her role as Moschino-clad head troll of the Oppenheim Group, the luxury real estate brokerage the show centers on? In an interview with BuzzFeed News, Quinn confirmed that she has left the O Group, but it’s to focus on bringing crypto to real estate, not because of the plentiful office drama.

Quinn got the idea for Real Open while she was still working at the Oppenheim Group, she said. “Buyers and sellers were coming to me and saying, ‘Hey, I have crypto, can you streamline this?’” Quinn told BuzzFeed News.