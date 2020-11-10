Just A Bunch Of Photos Of How Big The iPhone 12 Mini Is In People's Hands

There's a new size of iPhone available — the 12 Mini.

Small-hand havers, your time has come. The new line of iPhone 12s finally has a small phone that is just as good as the full-size one — not a slower, crummier, and cheaper version like the SE. The Mini has the same chip as the rest of the iPhone 12s and other good new features like a ceramic shield screen (harder to break!) and 5G. Its camera has a night mode and a wide-angle setting, just like the 12 — although it's not quite as great as the 12 Pro. (Read about how great the 12 and 12 Pro are in our review.)