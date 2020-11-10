Just A Bunch Of Photos Of How Big The iPhone 12 Mini Is In People's Hands
Here's the real money shot.
The iPhone 12 Mini (left) versus the iPhone 12 (center) versus the iPhone 12 Pro Max (right)
There's a new size of iPhone available — the 12 Mini.
Small-hand havers, your time has come. The new line of iPhone 12s finally has a small phone that is just as good as the full-size one — not a slower, crummier, and cheaper version like the SE. The Mini has the same chip as the rest of the iPhone 12s and other good new features like a ceramic shield screen (harder to break!) and 5G. Its camera has a night mode and a wide-angle setting, just like the 12 — although it's not quite as great as the 12 Pro. (Read about how great the 12 and 12 Pro are in our review.)
Yada yada, tech specs — basically, it's the same phone and camera as the regular iPhone 12, just smaller. The Mini is 5.18 inches in height, compared to 5.78 inches for the 12.
Oh, and the price is lower. The Mini starts $699, the iPhone 12 at $799.
Here's the thing you most want to know: How big exactly is that Mini going to feel in MY hand?
Only you can know if you're the kind of person who loves a small phone. I actually like the bigger phone — but I'm a PopSocket user, and I pump the font size up to maximum like a grandma. My husband, who has bigger hands than me, vastly preferred the Mini.
Here's the best I can do for you. Here are photos of four adults holding the iPhone 12 Mini next to the iPhone 12.
The iPhone 12 Mini (left) versus the iPhone 12 Pro Max (right), held by an adult man
The iPhone 12 Mini (left) versus the iPhone 12 (right), held by an adult man
The iPhone 12 (left) versus the iPhone 12 Max (right), held by an adult man
The iPhone 12 (left) versus the iPhone 12 Max (right), held by an adult woman
The iPhone 12 Mini (left) versus the iPhone 12 (right), held by an adult woman
The iPhone 12 Mini (left) versus the iPhone 12 (right), held by an adult man
The iPhone 12 Max (left) versus the iPhone 12 (right), held by an adult man
The iPhone 12 Mini (left) versus the iPhone 12 (right), held by an adult woman (who has had carpal tunnel surgery and said the Mini was way more comfortable)
The iPhone 12 (left) versus the iPhone 12 Max (right), held by an adult woman
And the iPhone 12 Mini held by a 4-year old child who asked to keep it. No way, kid.
-
Katie Notopoulos is a senior reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in New York. Notopoulos writes about tech and internet culture and is cohost of the Internet Explorer podcast.
Contact Katie Notopoulos at katie@buzzfeed.com.
Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.