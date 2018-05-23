If you're one of the tens of people in the world out there thinking, “You know, there just aren't enough options for the average blockchain enthusiast/house hunter looking to convert $2 million worth of non-state-backed digital currency into the US's greatest natural investment: REAL PROPERTY, BABY!” I've got good news for you — you may want to sit down.

For about $2 million in cryptocurrency, you can own a five-bedroom home in fancy Westport, Connecticut, which is selling for 250 bitcoin or 3,030 etherum.



Susan Vanech, who is both the owner of the house and the realtor, decided to list the “modern farmhouse” in cryptocurrency as a way to reach new buyers — and there potentially are plenty out there. While it’s unclear exactly how many bitcoin millionaires have been made, even after the recent price crash there are more than 12,000 addresses holding at least $1 million worth of bitcoin, according to the tracking site BitInfoCharts.

Vanech is part of an early wave of people trading in their houses for bitcoin. At the beginning of the year, Realtor.com counted 37 single-family homes across the country that were accepting payment in bitcoin — half of them were in Florida. (It’s unclear if they actually sold using the digital bucks.) Last fall, a home in Austin was bought with bitcoin for an undisclosed amount, and this spring, two condos in Manhattan were bought with bitcoin for around $800,000 and $1.5 million each.

One Florida listing agent told Curbed in March that he expects at least 25% of his sales to be made in cryptocurrency in five years. Now the trend has finally arrived in Connecticut.

“As a realtor who relies on the broad scope of my ability to market a property, I thought, isn’t it time to offer something in crypto?” Vanech told BuzzFeed News. She said her brother got her into crypto and is advising her. She has enough faith that these nouveau riche want to spend their cryptocurrency earnings on luxury listings that she is forming a real estate company called Blockchain Homes.