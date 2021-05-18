Venmo Exposes Old Profile Photos, With No Way To Remove Them

Venmo has a privacy loophole that exposes any profile photos you’ve uploaded — and leaves you with no way to delete them or even view what old photos you have.

The peer-to-peer payment app, owned by PayPal, allows you to upload a new profile photo to replace your old one. Since accounts on Venmo can’t be hidden or private (only transactions can be private), anyone can see your profile photo.

Most people would assume that when they replaced their photo, the old photo is gone for good — especially since there is no way to explicitly delete it or view a gallery of past photos within the app.

That's not true.

Instead, the older photos are still stored on Venmo’s servers and are accessible by anyone to view. It’s possible to go into the website version of Venmo and manually change an obvious part of the image URL to reveal older photos. BuzzFeed News tested this with several staffers and was able to find their old photos.

Caitlin Girouard, a spokesperson for PayPal, which owns Venmo, said: “At Venmo, the safety and privacy of our users and their information is always a top priority, which is why we’re constantly evolving and strengthening our privacy measures. Customers also have the ability to control privacy settings in the app, including choosing whether or not to upload a profile picture and the ability to change their publicly visible photo at any time.”